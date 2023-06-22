Without further ado, I’d like to give a big Aspen welcome to SUMMER! That’s right, as of 8:57 a.m. Wednesday morning, summer began with the solstice in the Northern Hemisphere. I thought it might not arrive this year, but at long last, the clouds lifted and the sun shone in all of its Rocky Mountain splendor. Now go get outside before it disappears!
I get it. We live at elevation. I have reminded myself of this several times over the past couple of weeks. There’s a place up Independence Pass called the Fourth of July Bowl after all. That means it snows here, and June, while generally juicy and burgeoning with spring wildflowers and early season tourism, isn’t necessarily in the clear.
I really relish this time of year for its quiet start to chaos and the simply gorgeous weather. Mid-June also is my birthday. So just as things are picking up, it’s a perfect time for outside play. Except every once in a while it’s 50 degrees and raining and you have to make some serious birthday lemonade, particularly if your plan was to be outside soaking up rays. I tried to will away the five-day forecast. I kept my hopes up that it would all change. But when I woke up to a new year, the day off and a graciously gifted pass to Food & Wine, I simply had to dress differently.
Biking in the cold is a tough sell for me. The thought of bundling up in the middle of June to beat the rain and cold for a bike ride almost kept me in bed. I had the day off though and what was I to do? Sit inside all day until the Grand Tasting? Maybe for some, but not me. I bundled up and sent it and was glad I did. Take one guess what all this rain has done for the surrounding flora? It’s a jungle out there and while I was not tripping on anything other than life, the colors of everything through my polarized lenses gave me some cheap thrills.
We made the slog up Smuggler at 8:30 a.m. After exiting the evil double-track road and hitting single-track, I was in my stride. Just as I was about to ride the logs I saw them and jumped off my bike and exclaimed, “Fairy Slippers!” For my birthday? Even my husband turned around for that one. Fairy Slippers, aka Calypso Orchids, are a rare treat to find. I know where to find them and just hadn’t gone searching yet this year, then voila! A new spot and a present for me. Yep, some get off on ’57 Chevys, me, Fairy Slippers. And that right there is the goods, folks.
If you can’t find joy in the little things, try, try again.
I wonder if everyone feels this fortunate when they celebrate their birthday? OK, so June is a really clutch time to be outside celebrating, so score one for summer birthdays, but it was cold and gross this year. It wasn’t a gimme. I got out and enjoyed the day as best I could. I gathered with friends, as well as received messages and cards from far and wide and thought, “How on Earth did I get so lucky?” Friends, family and Fairy Slippers will warm you up and have your gratitude overflowing every time, even if it's hailing outside.
All this gratitude has me grateful for where I live, even in the face of its glaring changes. This place changes all the time. And the last biggie was the pandemic. As I’ve mentioned before, we are in the acceptance phase. Remember that. It’s a tough pill to swallow for most working locals since the whole casual love-where-you-live community has become more exclusive and full of roadblocks. Welcome to Aspen! You can’t sit with us, or park here or really breathe our rarified air!
We make the most of it. We drink lemonade and personally, I ride bikes with other nature-loving-down-to-earthers like me for hours on end in the woods until I get saddle sore and side cramps from laughing so hard. Turns out that all but one of us were raised Catholic, hence the comfort with self-inflicted pain. And we’re all stoked for rare orchids and doing OK. If we’re going to accept things as they are and move forward in our tony mountain town, let’s enjoy our time while we’re at it. Life’s for a good time, not a long time.
Summer is fleeting here, so how are you choosing to spend it? A list of bike rides, hikes or camp adventures? Or maybe you’ve got your dresses lined up now that the weather is kinder for such attire. I’m going to spend as much time outside as is humanly possible and squeal with delight if I see a rare flower. Our natural environment is priceless and what brought me here in the first place. You could complain about any number of things, but why waste the day?
Get out there and PLAY.