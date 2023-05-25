How’s your Aspen? I’m tan from vacation. I love my mountain bike and the Nuggets swept the Lakers! Aside from the pesky allergies that are flattening folks, life is good! And, the wildflowers are blooming in earnest. It must be spring! Yippee!
I went to the Dominican Republic and never left the resort, well, except for a boat ride to do some snorkeling. We sat, we ate, we drank, we slept. We even watched playoff basketball. Mission accomplished. And now back to Aspen’s deeply adored and fast-fading offseason. It might not be for long, but it’s definitely for now.
Offseason this year feels like the offseason of old. We’ve had some conflicting mud seasons recently that were nonexistent, but this year feels legit. Sure, I was gone for a week and drove home from Denver in a snowstorm, but isn’t that a classic Colorado spring move?
The streets are empty, or full of construction. If you miss picking dicey lines on the mountain or at the bar, just try and get through the mean streets of offseason in Aspen. It’s also fun to see the green knob on the color dial turning a quarter-inch each day, changing and morphing into the electric spring green for which we’ve all been patiently waiting.
I rode Glassier, Vasten and Buckhorn on Sunday and golly was it gorgeous! There were parts of the trail almost entirely covered with blue bells, blanketing my peripheral vision with indigo and green. Glorious. Arrowleaf balsamroot, phlox, paintbrush, larkspur and pasqueflower for all to enjoy. They’re fleeting and cherished.
On my third, and biggest ride of three days, we toured Sky Mountain Park. Thanks again to the Roaring Fork Mountain Bike Association for making and keeping trails so grand around here! We hadn’t done anything that included two big climbs yet this season, but you can’t do mountain bike camp without adding features, now can you? And, any time you run into Lance Armstrong on the trail, at the very least it makes you feel like, “Cool, cool. Of course we ride the same trails.” It truly rounded out bike camp for me, but of course, we let him and his friends descend Deadline first.
I guess I was distracted by Lance’s surprise bike camp appearance because I accidentally drank too much caffeine. My husband handed me our standard long-bike-ride boost of choice, but hadn’t told me it was ultra-concentrated. So not only was I ready for our second climb, I was real chatty about it. It’s a good thing I drank it though, since our ride ended in a big crash for our buddy. We needed to get the truck as close to him as possible. Who better to zip down the newly directionalized Airline Trail and out to Buttermilk than this buzzing B? It may have been my personal best.
I’ve been on three fantastic bike rides in three days. I like to take a mini-staycation this time of year if the schedule allows for it. And I’m always so glad I did. We do live in a lovely little pocket of the world.
Aspen is maturing into its post-pandemic self. RH wants to make Aspen a village featured in its 2025 Christmas catalog. Mark Hunt has left many corners of town disfigured and blemished for the foreseeable future. Meat & Cheese is leaving us at summer’s end. And newcomers are no longer young college grads looking to buck the system and move to a ski town, but rather wealthy individuals who can afford the price tag and may or may not work from home, own a doodle of some sort and walk in the middle of the street. Ain’t life grand?
Ahh Aspen. She’s still a beauty and she’s weirder than ever in her homogeneous, gentrified state. That said, I’m in. If you’re reading this (even if you’re downvalley), you’re likely in too. We can’t actually go anywhere else (nowhere like here anyway). We’ve entered the acceptance phase. And while ultra wealth and real estate may have forever changed the incoming freshman class, this place and the life so many of us have created here, still kind of rocks.
The runoff has begun which means boaters are out and about, frolicking in the Roaring Fork and Colorado rivers, keeping kayaks strapped to the tops of their trucks and at the ready. Local bike trails are opening up and drying out, reminding us of all the fun we had there last fall. And patios are being swept off and set up left and right just begging for an afternoon sit. It’s spring! April-May “showers” bring us the best wild and domestic flowers and while things may be odd, weird and even a little scary out there, darn it if it ain’t the simple things in life that get me through. Here’s to today!