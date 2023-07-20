Well, it’s about that time. It’s July and people are hot and bothered. Town is jamming, service workers are serving and suddenly we all just panicked a little at the thought of summer’s passing, “Have I done any of my favorite summer things yet?!”
We (I'm) patiently waited for summer to grace us with her presence and now we’ve all just looked at the calendar and counted the weeks until we can squeeze in camping, swimming, paddling, river running, wildflower exploring, 14er-bagging, pass driving, fair attending, etc. There was a collective and somewhat grimace-inducing, albeit silent, freakout that happened sometime last week. It’s mid-July, MID-JULY! Is summer almost over? Nonsense!
I know I texted a couple people, “Are you here this weekend?” Suddenly, I couldn’t fly by the seat of my pants, but rather I needed to plan in advance. Okay, so roughly one and half days in advance since I saw my two-day availability window closing. My husband and I threw planning into high gear and made a plan to head over to Crested Butte.
Leaving Aspen mid-winter doesn’t always happen for me, unless it’s a day hit downvalley to Glenwood Springs. However, summer means Independence Pass is open and we can all stretch our legs a little further, if need be. And leaving here is important lest you start to believe that everyone, everywhere, wears thousand-dollar big dumb hats and Alo leggings to kick around in and drink smoothies. Oh right, that’s a very Aspen specific sort of knock around outfit.
Town has reached a peak of sorts. The new crowd of, dare I say, “locals” is here. That used to mean something different: ski cred, black puffy jacket and summer swagger. Now everywhere I look, there’s a standard-issue four-door Jeep Wrangler with a winch that the owner will likely never use, or a Tesla, check. Then you must absolutely be walking with your poodle, doodle or oodle of some sort, training optional, check. And wear your hat, the bigger the better, check. Don’t forget to tell everyone, loudly, that you’re local, established in 2020. The rate at which “noodles” are propagating is outpacing the local moose population. Move over Labrador retriever, hello Aussie-Berna-Labra-Golden-Dipsy-Dooodles! They’re cute and might even be in a stroller!
Sorry, I think it’s the heat. It got me good there for a minute. If you have one of the above, fine, but all of them and I’m gonna have to ask you to sit down with a roll of duct tape and make a wallet.
It’s okay if the heat got to you too. The earth is mighty hot and temperatures are breaking records right now. We’re all feeling it, which is why you simply must take a day trip. Go backpacking or drive over the Pass. See what a gas station looks like in “NOT-Aspen.” It may just help reset you a bit.
I went to the City Market in Carbondale and felt like a kid in a candy store distracted by every display, “Can we get the olive party platter please!??” After all the convenience stops, we hit the road and I got lost in the landscape of summer in the Rocky Mountains either by looking out my car window or checking out the view from the top of a climb. All better now.
Crested Butte always does me right. It was beautiful and dusty and CROWDED. Turns out everyone, everywhere is trying to escape the heat. I ate my weight in pizza, biked till my heart's content and slept under the stars next to a creek that aptly fed my soul.
We are at a mid-point of sorts for summer, like it or not. But there’s nothing to fear, just lean into it and start checking things off your list. And don’t worry about the aforementioned Jeep, Tesla, doodle, leggings or hat. None of that matters. Time outside getting a little too much sun counts. Getting bit by mosquitos and black flies might be one of the more irritating summer byproducts, but it’s usually attached to an activity off the beaten path that is totally worth it. I’ve been stung six times on three separate occasions this summer and, while there was some pain and a need for Benadryl, each occurrence happened while I was outside blissfully engaged in a bike ride. I’ll take it.
Monsoon season should start soon and ease some of the pressure-cooked heat that’s been brewing. There’s still a chance to do it all, whether you sit in the mall or stare at the stars above. You’re having summer in Aspen! I’ll see you there.