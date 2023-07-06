I’m pretty sure I’ve never uttered the words, “I looove winter!” Perhaps, “I love skiing, I love powder,” or, “I love when it snows!” But, generally speaking, summer takes all of the love and then some. I love summer!
In a four-day span, I did a stand-up show, went to a concert at the Belly Up, worked (of course) then got to enjoy a massive Sunday Funday, including bikes and stand-up paddleboards, since I had the day off. And what a day it was!
We started our mountain bike voyage at 8:30 a.m. to avoid too much heat on the back end of the ride. The sun was shining and the Marolt Open Space poppies were popping. Then a third of the way up Buttermilk, the cloud cover and rain came and the temperature dropped. By the time I made it to the top, I was cold and wet with nary an extra stitch of clothing to warm myself. Must be summer in the Rockies.
The storm marched on past us as soon as it came on. Before long, the sun was shining and I resumed huffing and puffing through the rock gardens of Government Trail. Did I mention that the mosquitos are alive and well? They are! Summer in the forest is kind of like a timeshare. One moment you’ve got phlox, then they’re gone, the next lupine and now columbine and so on. They bloom and fade like a summer storm changing the landscape along with it.
Flowers are still bursting with joy, but now we can add mosquitoes and horseflies to certain reaches of the valley. In particular, the top of hard climbs where one might want to stop for a snack, water or just plain rest. Thanks for the spirited welcome, but isn’t it columbine’s week? It’s nature’s timeshare out there! And mosquitos always seem to muck up the fun.
The open, exposed terrain of Sky Mountain Park will always be a burner. The fact that it’s still covered in so many various wildflowers is a true midsummer treat. I’d almost forgotten that I slogged up Buttermilk in the rain and felt chilly just a couple hours earlier. The trails were as dusty as midsummer trails get, despite the morning rain, leaving our faces covered in a layer of sooty dust after all was said and done.
Cut to town. There are so many people here right now! That’s the point, yes. Aspen is a tourism economy. That said, I can’t remember a time when I walked through town and knew so few people. Oh wait, maybe it was last year on the Fourth of July? Or maybe it was Christmas? Either way, it’s trending.
I went stand-up paddling on North Star both Sunday and Monday. And as we paddled past the beach like the world’s slowest moving dim sum, I didn’t know one single solitary face. Not one. It felt odd. NOT ONE. You know what I did see though? Sexy Instagram poses on the side of the river as if they were on Spring Break in Cancun. Just doing hot-girl stuff in the nature preserve. Nothing to see here! I did, also, see a couple of friends on the river, along with a muskrat gathering building supplies, a heron in a fishing hole and two Bambi replicas complete with spots and innocent curiosity, which is always nice.
As of this writing I’ve been awakened by the customary Fourth of July 6 a.m. cannon, and again at 6:30. Technically, the birds got me up before that and I wasn’t quite bracing myself because I always forget if the cannon gets canceled just like the fireworks, and then, BOOM. A bright, white flash accompanied the thunderous sound and I was up for the duration. Guess the cannon never gets canceled. Do you think he drinks coffee with the lighting of the cannon? Or after? Is it a chore, or are there other fun things he does with the launch of the cannon? I hope there’s coffee cake.
Aspen’s become some sort of West World for people to come play pretend in. And Kemo Sabe has traded its parade get up from horses to Porsches. But the cannon still blasts and the flowers still bloom. I got a free hot dog AND a popsicle during my brief escape from work on the Fourth of July, so I’ll take it all. The good, the odd and the occasional ugly behavior that leaves us all a little worse for wear.
Summer felt particularly meaningful to me this past weekend. Laughing with friends on bikes and even teaching one to paddle upstream on North Star, which she loved by the way! I felt almost as unencumbered as a kid. I simply played until I had to go inside knowing that this week would be full of frenetic energy and less time outside getting dirty. The days are long, but the season is short. Now go and make the most of it.