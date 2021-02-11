How ya feelin’ Aspen? Crappy? Mixed? Better than ever? One day you’re blessed with over a foot of fresh snow, the next you’re watching it rain and hoping for a few tourists, which equates to business, which at the very least gives you job security.
Could powder days and pandemic Super Bowl gatherings be a renewed sense of pandemic life? Sort of. We were blessed with a storm cycle that actually hit. Twenty inches in Snowmass and 14 inches reported on the mother ship. Not a bad haul and hopefully there’s more on the way.
There’s nothing quite like the palpable stoke of a powder day in a ski town to raise the vibration. However, tensions were still tense. Don’t get me wrong, there was a lot of joy in that powder morning. Heaps, in fact. But nothing that happens these days is without the itchy, scratchy, sometimes blurry veil of pandemic life.
It was a powder day! Stoke was felt all around. But so too was a little extra edge in the lift line. It’s just like the Super Bowl gathering we hosted with two friends: personal bowls for dips, no free for all at the snack table and, oh, sit on the other side of the room, please.
If there’s a spike in cases in two weeks, we won’t know if it was from the proximity to which townsfolk were amongst one another in line for powder on Thursday morning, or the low-key Super Bowl gatherings just a couple of days later.
People are starved for social interaction. Texting is great and all, but if you’ve spent more than 30 minutes speaking with a friend in person you can testify, that stuff feels good! There’s nothing like the real thing, baby. In person interaction isn’t going out of style any time soon. Hanging out with a friend is rare and the times I do make it happen leave me feeling like the hills are alive with the sound of music.
As pandemic life approaches one year in Aspen, it’s comforting to know that it’s still totally weird and uncomfortable, and also sad to know that we don’t know when it’s going to end.
I visited three different local businesses the other day and while I’ve seen the wide eyes begging for help before, the eyes I saw the other day were different. At moments they widened with a “God grant me patience,” undertone, but I also saw crossed arms and masks covering what could only be forced smiles. The slump of defeat was evident. It’s safe to say that as we approach one year of pandemic in Aspen, we collectively feel like garbage.
The powder day lifted spirits for a moment, but the uncomfortable filter was still there at the end.
Of course, I’d be remiss if I didn’t express gratitude for food on the table, a roof over my head, good health and a job to pay the bills. My mom taught me that many moons ago, and that’s something I won’t soon forget. Those are not small things either. But, for a town full of the kind of people who decided to live life a touch differently so that they could work to live, well, the livin’ ain’t easy.
There is a bit of the “live to work” crowd encroaching upon Aspen and while they may have changed locales from the big city, their constant work mentality is a scourge upon us all. And their outside phone calls that apparently require chin diapers make me wish I carried cream pies around with me. We can still hear you with your mask on, dork, but I digress.
We the people of this tiny, tony, hamlet in the hills like to get the most out of our lunch breaks, weekends and extended travel, so it’s safe to say that it’s not uncommon to feel listless right now.
A good friend of mine from New Zealand that I met here always used to say, “Life’s for a good time, not a long time.” That might seem trivial, but I know I’m not the only one starved for an adventure on the horizon. That’s what makes work tolerable. Work hard, count down days to big adventures and WHEEE! Return, get back on the horse, feel incredibly grateful that this is home and that you’re able to explore and experience the world, while sufficiently taking care of yourself, your family and your home in the process.
Working our butts off so that we may frolic, travel, have fun, rinse and repeat is our way. A carrot makes getting back to work easier. And the workhorses of Aspen LOVE carrots. Without the carrot, it’s just work. And very limited social interaction. All work and no play makes Aspen a dull place. Thank God for powder days. Even then, don’t cut in line unless you want the wrath of a fevered snowball fight.
What’s our motivation, team? How can we help each other? I’m not asking for travel abroad, I just want to know that I can go see family, and/or drive to see a sunset over water. We’re planning on a carrot cake when pandemic turns one (in Aspen) next month. We’ll also be doing some lift-served skiing on March 15 just because we can, I hope.
In the meantime, find the eyes of your neighbors in town and send a little extra love to each other. Make plans to bundle up for a walk with a pal and create your offseason carrot. I hear it helps clear up that blurry pandemic vision.
Beth is eating a lot of carrot cake. She can be reached at bethabrandon@hotmail.com