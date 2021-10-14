Beth Brandon is on vacation. This column originally appeared in the Aspen Daily News on Oct. 22, 2020.
With just a few weeks left to entertain ourselves outdoors in above freezing temperatures, I’ve decided that camping is the answer. It’s the bee’s knees, so I’m accepting all invitations to join in on the fun.
The phrase “happy camper” comes to mind. To be outside in fresh air with access to adventure while simultaneously having the ability to social distance and see a friend or two makes me a happy camper indeed. And while I just spent two weeks on the road, I figure I might as well pack up and camp whenever possible since I’m not quite sure when I’ll make my next trip beyond Highway 82.
Camping is no free ride and can be a little dirty, but it’s also one of my favorite parts of adventuring. There’s a lot to be said for sleeping on the ground under the stars after staring mindlessly at a fire. It’s not just the joy of a campfire either. We almost always add in a bike ride, or some river running.
There was a time when all I had was my sleeping bag, pillow and a headlamp, and I’d bring along a kitchen utensil or two for dinner. A lot has changed since those early adventures, and registering at Cascade Outfitters for my wedding didn’t hurt. Now, we’re all set and enjoy adding amenities like hand mirrors and mini hot sauces to our kitchen box, in case you care what’s on your face or need to spice things up.
We’d just come back from two weeks on the road when we were invited to meet friends at 18 Road in Fruita for the weekend. While I adored the friends, I felt like we’d just returned home, so I initially balked at the invitation. Then I realized it was mid-October. Once the snow flies we are all back to hearty home livin’ and after last spring’s shelter-in-place order that included watching everything there is to offer on television I snapped out of it.
Camping it is. Fruita or bust.
Thankfully our friends’ kids had fall break so they headed down midweek to snatch campsites which made all the difference since all mountain folk also had the camping bug.
Organized camping isn’t always my first choice, but when there are fire restrictions, a fire ring is clutch. A campfire is one of the highlights after all. We even have a pair of dedicated fire tongs. If you enjoy tending to a fire, up your game with a pair of those babies. You’ll be rearranging logs and mesmerized in no time.
Our two-week road trip only enjoyed two campfires and with just each other at camp the scene was very relaxed. Moments of nudity weren’t just okay, they were functional. It was close to silent save for me arguing with a couple of persistent gray jays. We were totally solo, except for the last night when two sets of Texans and their trailers pulled up next to us at our roadside accommodations, which was roughly the size of a football field. They weren’t hip to personal space and ran their generators all night long, which is something my husband and I won’t soon forget.
Camping at 18 Road was totally different. The campground was at max capacity. As a childless adult, it was hard not to notice the large number of children running about. Especially when sharing a pit toilet. I can’t tell you how many times I saw a toddler being escorted to the bathroom by a parent, which subsequently had me lengthening my stride to get there first. Sorry, not sorry. I prefer Mother Nature, but with all the people that couldn’t be done discreetly until the sun went down. Camping with kids keeps you cognizant of the fact that parents are never alone, nor can they change clothing openly. And here I’d been taking my nudity for granted. Never again! No complaints, just different. Camp was comfortable, we were in good company, the overnight lows were pleasant and the campfire was perfect.
The group I was with technically had three adjacent sites to accommodate each family/camp group. At more than one point, all of the children were found at our camp, which earned us “cool” status. Cooler still was seeing all five kids, 12 and under, wielding hatchets and splitting wood around our fire pit. Whoever invented child labor laws did not see the value of learning something new. My husband gave them all a lesson and presto! Those logs got split. It was concerning that they weren’t wearing close-toed shoes, but I digress. We were either really cool, or understaffed. Come on down to Cool Aunt and Uncle’s Camp, we’ll let you wield a hatchet in flip-flops! To be clear, we alerted all parents, but apparently barefooted hatchet work is no big deal.
I’ve got to hand it to all you parents out there. Life is extra challenging for everyone right now, but trying to keep your kid entertained, educated, healthy and happy is hard work. By all means let them run around like they’re in “Lord of the Flies” with hatchets if it keeps the balance. Please allow me to make you a cocktail while we watch from a safe distance.
Camping isn’t for everyone, but with all signs pointing to the apocalypse, you may want to test your road warrior skills. I’m grateful that I live in a place that has a cornucopia of camping options that make us feel far away from pandemics, elections or 2020 in general. You’ll have plenty of time to nest and make food in a slow cooker in the weeks ahead, but if someone invites you to camp, either by a fire ring or at a dispersed site down a dirt road, go.
Beth Brandon can be reached at bethabrandon@hotmail.com.