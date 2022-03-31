I said I “probably” wouldn’t do it again, not as a working person. But then I got started and something possessed me. I couldn’t stop. It’s true. I am two days away from getting the sometimes elusive, but always illustrious 100-day pin. Heaven help me.
Now that we’ve all established that Aspen sucks, I guess this is how we go on. I might not be privileged enough to be served at a restaurant in Aspen, but Aspen-Snowmass will still give me a pin if I ski 100 days during the season. While I’ve achieved this feat before, sometime in November I decided to do it again. I’ve also been reminded that the quest for said pin can make a person crazy.
I found Ski-sus a few years ago and while the Holy Spirit is alive and well, I questioned another proper attempt at skiing 100 days. It’s not for the faint of heart. It’s a commitment that is fun, sporting and healthy, until it starts to infect your day-to-day life with all things skiing.
Need to go to the dentist? Can’t, skiing.
How about meeting an old friend you haven’t seen in a while? Umm, do they ski?
Listen, you’re sick and you need to rest. But can I still ski?
You get the idea.
I’m not a mother, but is this what giving birth is like? It can be painful and you think, “never doing that again,” and then, poof! A shiny, new, powdery season appears and you think, “I can do that. I can ski 100 days.” And the truth is, you can! And that’s wonderful news in a time of endless bad news.
Look at me! I can ski most days before work, and then again when I’m not at work! And wow, skiing! What a fantastic start to the day!
The commitment is real, that much is true. I personally think it’s easier to ski 70-80 days without thinking much of it. Though, for me, my inner competitor kicked into high gear somewhere after Day 85. It’s as though SkiCo told me they were giving me a diamond-encrusted 100-day pin, good for dining out at sit-down restaurants and living the good life in Aspen.
Must. Get. Pin.
I skied every day for about two weeks straight without a second thought. Then I started feeling worn down. I got sick. Not COVID, of course, because I’m still winning that game of dodgeball, by the way, but I got the cold that has attacked everyone now that we’re raw-dogging air again.
And, I went to the Belly Up for two concerts. Who do I think I am? Some diamond-sect wannabe? Sheesh.
I ran myself down. I fell ill, and then I opened up my Aspen-Snowmass app and saw the number nine leading the number of days I’d skied. I turned into Gollum. My precious was so close! I was strung out on ski days and started doing math, figuring out how soon I could achieve the almighty 100th day. When people asked me if I skied over the weekend I went straight to numbers, as if they cared. I stopped talking about whether or not it was enjoyable. I frothed at the mouth, and for what? To stress myself out and get 100 days while there are still three weeks left to do so? How did I let this happen again?
I can’t help it. I get all wrapped up in it. I wonder, why should I stop at 100? What am I going to do with myself when I don’t visit the top of Aspen Mountain every morning and see the sun shining above the Continental Divide? I want it to be over and yet I can’t imagine letting go. There are literally weeks to go, but I want it and I want it now.
What a total psychopath I’ve become.
I have a friend whose goal is to ski 50 days this year. And let’s be honest, that’s a great goal! She lives downvalley and has children, for God’s sake. We check in on each other and report back our progress, encouraging each other along the way. We checked in the other day, both so close to “finishing” we could taste it. Then the truth came out. Meh. Is it cool if we just start wearing flip-flops?
I wanna ski slush bumps and actually feel good doing so. I want to wear a tutu and enjoy après ski somewhere (could someone tell me where?) and get in some good duct-tape snow beach time while spring has sprung! And by God, I’ll do just that, but it might not come during the work week. And that’s OK.
I guess I need to learn that a quality ski day is just that. You can ski first chair until sweep, you can ski one run top-to-bottom, or you can take a few lunch laps, but whatever you choose, make sure it’s for fun. Just because you can doesn’t always mean you should. Goals are great, but if they fall out of balance it’s good to check in, which is exactly why Day 100 might have to wait until the weekend for me.
Beth is happily hovering at Day 98. She can be reached at bethabrandon@hotmail.com.