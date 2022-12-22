By now we’re all feeling the hustle and bustle of the holiday season. It’s here! The long(ish) offseason is officially over and gone are the pleasantries that greet the local scene in early December. Now is go time, the show time that will be behind us in no time, even though each day feels like a strange and challenging slow-mo time.
A couple of weeks ago, when the mood was much lighter, my husband, dog and I headed up Lenado way to hunt for a Christmas tree. Chopping down a Christmas tree was never a tradition for me growing up, but one I truly cherish since moving here. As an added bonus, going deep into the forest has endless benefits for me. I feel calm to the point of sheer bliss, receiving creative downloads and feeling that I can truly quiet my mind. Forest bathing at its finest!
We’ve gone to hunt trees in that area before, but it’s been a couple years and the narrow gulch created by Woody Creek is always stunning. We went on a random Wednesday nestled between two of our last three powder Tuesdays. (Sidebar: How lucky are we locals for getting those storms before the crowds hit? The snow was deep and plentiful and all was perfectly silent near the town that time forgot.)
There aren’t many places to park up near the Woody Creek trailhead. The road was lined with sled-heads and their trailers as we looked for the best place to land. As we were turning around, the lone vehicle parked in the single parking space available happened to be backing out to leave. A tree was in the back of his light-colored GMC pickup with Alabama plates. “He got a good one,” I remarked out loud. He even tied a safety ribbon on it since it was hanging off the back a foot or two. “How responsible,” I remember thinking. I couldn’t have been more wrong.
As we headed into the forest I was calmed by the beautiful tree tracks left in the snow on the path in front of us leaving a scene akin to a Zen garden. After about a half mile on the trail we saw a path leading into what only could have been a tree harvest. That’s when we saw the crime scene. We both gasped and clutched our pearls like only two bleeding-heart liberals could.
I was confused at first: “Wait, wha????” Lying before us was a freshly cut tree on its side, crying tears of sap. My eyes landed on the exposed tree trunk, trying to make sense of what I was seeing. Just as elephant poachers take the precious ivory tusks leaving the animal to die, Mr. Alabama Plates apparently cherry-picked his Christmas tree, leaving well over 20 feet of old growth behind to become a future woodland obstacle. How could someone do that? That takes nerve.
You read that right. He chopped down a tree that was approximately 30 feet high and 18 inches in diameter, taking only the top for his own holiday pleasure and leaving the rest in plain view to rot. He didn’t even try to hide it!
My husband and I were shocked and dismayed. We started toward the ailing evergreen’s base and stopped ourselves, not wanting to leave our tracks in the snow. I’m not a narc, but what I saw made me angry. What were we going to do? Call the sheriff? The Forest Service? Santa Claus? Where was Buddy the Elf when you needed him?
We continued ahead to inspect the scene. I started taking pictures, knowing full well there wasn’t a thing we could do other than put Alabama on blast for being a selfish a-hole. I hope that tree was so full of sap that his fingers stuck together for a week!
Was this criminal a visitor? A newbie? A “local” who keeps their plates and cellphone number from whence they came? It doesn’t actually matter. He’s an ass. I have a friend who’s a hippie that actually cries at the cutting down of any tree, even those allowed to be thinned by the Forest Service, let alone the mature gal who’s been putting down roots for the past 40 years. I think it’s a huge honor to harvest our own tree. It’s time well spent, outside with loved ones no matter how busy life seems. The process always makes me feel warm and comforted during a time of year that can be really tough for a lot of us.
I didn’t die, nor did my husband. We moved on, saw on hip, post-holing through deep snow on the hillside. I found a stellar Christmas tree that’s been on display in our living room ever since. I just thought it would be nice to remind people not to be jerks, especially over the holidays. Grin and bear it and be grateful for all that you have. And when the Forest Service charges you $10 for a tag that’s supposed to be for a tree that’s 6 inches in diameter at the base, respect that privilege and the forest.
Good luck out there and Merry Christmas!
Beth is still enjoying her skinny little Charlie Brown Christmas tree. She can be reached at bethabrandon@hotmail.com