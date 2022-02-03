Punxsutawney Phil saw his shadow yesterday, meaning six more weeks of winter. If only Phil were a ski bum he’d know that’s hogwash. There are roughly 11 more weeks of ski season, as well as three to four more weeks of mud season, which technically includes spring, but all are fair game for snowstorms at 8,000 feet. Welcome to mid-ski season!
Ski season is a stout 144 days long this year. And, if you’re slightly addicted to numbers, counting, patterns or goals that give a long winter serious purpose, then you might be trying to ski a specific number of those days. As of this writing, we are just shy of the halfway mark, which simultaneously feels like it took forever, but also like we’ve got some catching up to do.
I’ve been skiing regularly, and not always for very long either, but that doesn’t matter much to me. A day suited up and schussing down the mountain is good for the soul, period. I will admit, however, that most days I am reading the paper on the gondola, while taking small breaks of skiing in between. Without new snow, the conditions are hardpack, and hardpack is best at 9 a.m. with freshly groomed corduroy underfoot and local newspapers in tow.
I always get a hankering for an off-mountain adventure of sorts this time of year. I’ve been hitting the resort hard and need to change it up, be it side- or backcountry, or perhaps even a Nordic or fat bike excursion. Winter is long, but the days have been slowly lengthening since December. Just saying February out loud makes me feel like change is afoot.
I did my first skin of the season this week. There’s nothing like a good, old-fashioned uphill slog to break the monotony of the routine. Uphilling has grown by leaps and bounds in popularity since the pandemic started. As if it wasn’t already becoming the activity to do, closing the lifts really solidified that pastime. So I realize that there are a great many of you out there making that slog on a daily basis, to which I say, cheers! Now change it up and ski a groomer after the gondola drops you off at the top. Variety is the spice of life, after all.
I didn’t do any preseason skinning this year. Just not enough snow. It seems like I’m late to the party, what with the exciting orange-hued uphill passholder cued up and ready to roll. I headed to Tiehack, as that 1,683-foot ascent felt the most convenient (plus, I needed a Buttermilk punch in my passport).
Did you know there are actually nine different uphill routes between the four mountains? It gets the neurotic record-keeper in me going. There are nine? I may just add that to my list of things to achieve while winter is happening. Tiehack was quite the super highway, and on a Monday midmorning to boot! I guess it’s convenient for a lot more than just me. I will say that everyone played nice and there really only seemed to be one person veering from the designated route up. Plus, who doesn’t love skiing Tiehack?
It wasn’t as hard as I’d anticipated. I’ve been feeling the acute effects of age as of late and figured this inaugural skin would put me down for the count. I’m happy to say that while I was exhausted and enjoyed some couch time after, nothing felt like it should be iced or rubbed down with CBD (any more than my everyday regimen) and that was quite satisfying for me. Score one for good, clean fun!
I think it’s interesting that I chose skinning as a break from the monotony of daily skiing, one slog for another, eh? The uphill isn’t so bad though, especially if you’re doubling it with some friendly catch-up time. Talking, though not recommended for those on Strava, and catching up will pass the time and before you know it, you’re in for a view and more good times on the way down.
Maybe you don’t have an uphill set-up? That’s fine! Hiking with stabilizers works, too. I personally look forward to getting out for an adventure on the fat bike and cross-country skis soon. I realize those activities have been there all along, but between the holidays and the main event (for me) of downhill skiing, it’s easy to get caught up and find yourself in a midwinter malaise.
My inner Rainman is still counting until I strike 100 on-mountain ski days. I just can’t help myself! But for all of you feeling those midwinter blues, it’s a good time to take stock of what gear you might have that’s covered in cobwebs, or get out and rent some. The Ute Mountaineer is co-hosting an event Friday morning at Buttermilk — the Uphill Breakfast Club is back — so now’s your chance to take a stab at skinning.
Snap out of it! And get it while the gettin’s good.
Beth is counting things. She can be reached at bethabrandon@hotmail.com.