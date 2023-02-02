We are in the thick of it. Ski season is behind us. Ski season is in front of us. It seems we’re squarely in the middle. OK, so technically the middle was two days ago, but you get the point. And, we’ve got gray skies and more snow in the forecast. If you don’t like winter, skiing, or frolicking around outside in the cold, you might be feeling a touch of cabin fever.
The snow has fallen in earnest lately. There are moments when I see the snowfall and think of the time I skied in Japan. It seemed to snow every minute I was there. Happiness and joy fill me just knowing I get to experience such delights right outside my door before or after work. Then there are moments when I think: Will the snow stop? Will I ever feel the sun upon my face again? Winter really is forever around here.
The latter feelings, while valid, are typically squashed because I know what snow does for us. A snowy winter brings tourism, business and, most importantly, a healthy spring. Such is the circle of life around here.
I’ve become an absolute ski snob. If I can’t ski between the hours of 9 a.m. and 11 a.m., I will more than likely not ski. I know, weird. But once you go corduroy, you can never find (an)other joy. The morning is quiet. Conditions are prime and the company is typically approachable and more gracious than those who choose to ski after the crack of noon, in my humble opinion.
Now, before I go any further I know and love my afternoon ski friends. They claim that the latter hours of the day are just as — if not more — enjoyable than the morning hours. We can agree to split custody of the mountain. Keep your afternoons and I’ll take the morning spin on freshly groomed snow with low numbers of unexpected bogies skiing bumper to bumper on every run down the hill.
While I do love to ski, sometimes I don’t love to ski every day. Sometimes on the 48th day of January, the skies feel too gray and the temperature feels too cold for skiing to truly excite me. I often go anyway. I go because I know it's going to be fun by the time I click in and make my first turn, even if I’m tired, even if the skies are gray, and even if it’s too dang cold.
Then Tuesday I skied powder. I didn’t have to work until noon, so when 6 inches was reported I thought, “pourquoi pas?” It’s always better than not getting outside to play.
As previously mentioned, Tuesday was in fact the hump day of ski season and a 6-inch powder day to boot. While my expectations weren’t sky high, I dressed for the cold weather and headed off to the Mothership of Aspen Mountain.
The mountain was practically empty. The small line that had formed was gone in a matter of minutes. We rode up with a couple of non-English-speaking Germans and two lovely local gals — young’uns from my perspective, but happy, stoked and full of the free spirit that generally comes with being 20-something. I was happy to see them happy and down for a gondola kibitz with my husband and me.
I rode another gondola with a local acquaintance who we got to know better on the way up. We smiled and skied some more. We rode the next gondola with some Dogs of Bell and peppered our ride with talk of skiing, hump day, low visibility reducing your skill level by 40% and even city council candidates. Everyone has their favorites. It's no secret that I love skiing Ajax and exploring the runs and history left behind from years of toil and joy. I love, love, love to ski the Cone Dumps. The narrow entry always makes me clench a bit, then I relax when I can see the entirety of the run. But that’s just me. If Buttermilk is your jam, then jam on and huck it like an X Games athlete.
It felt familiar, friendly and just like the ski town I’ve grown to love over the past 20 years. What I thought might be just another “Groundhog Day” of skiing got really good, really quick. Sunshine can do that on a midwinter’s day.
Sunshine feels like life force pouring into your body after a lot of wintry winter. It can make skiing go from great to so amazing! My lenses were far too light, but I didn’t care because I could see. The stars aligned and suddenly winter looked a little less bleak.
If you live here and there’s nothing fiscally or physically prohibiting you from skiing, you should get down with it, or rather get up with it. Either way, use your pass! Morning v. afternoon, bumps v. groomers. Mothership v. all other ships. Skiing is like the lottery, you’ve got to be in it to win it. And winning in skiing comes in any form you wish.
Beth can be reached at bethabrandon@hotmail.com.