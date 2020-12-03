The opening days of ski season 2020-21 were great. I guess I forgot how much fun skiing was, what with all the excitement 2020 has brought us. The show must go on. And go on we will with soggy, sweaty face masks to boot. No reservations are required to ski Aspen/Snowmass, yet. But, after this past Thanksgiving weekend I would suspect they aren’t far off.
Last Tuesday evening, my house was aflutter with talk of the first day of skiing, as well as rounding up all of the necessary gear required to get down the hill. My feelings were mixed, landing somewhere between Christmas morning and the first day of high school. “This is gonna be awesome!” “And holy s*$# do I even know what I’m doing?”
The abrupt and harsh end to the ski season last March left a mark on many local skiers and snowboarders. Many of my friends and co-workers recalled where they were when the mountain got shut down in the days prior to this year’s opening. To have the ski season at our fingertips was exciting and a little nerve wracking all at once.
Kudos to everyone at SkiCo for making it happen. We live and die by the mountain around here, so, to have this familiar face back during the pandemic, even though it’s slightly altered, is a win for morale. How long we’ll have to make mountain magic is anyone’s guess, but for the moment, it is good.
Even though the mountain isn’t open in its entirety, I simply took it as an opportunity to abuse my favorite runs. I did laps until I uncovered earth and rock and then simply found a new pitch. While the coverage may be thin on some aspects, it’s really great compared to years past. The top of Aspen Mountain is blanketed in the white stuff. You may want to think twice about doing laps on Dipsy Doodle, especially if you’re on new skis, but aside from that, conditions are quite nice for the end of November/early December.
My entire ski routine is going through a series of time tests right now. How many laps can I do on Chair 3 before I need to head down and into work by 9:30? How long does a lap take? Should I schlep my gear to the office once a week and base camp from there? What’s my new go-to buff/mask? Is a soggy wet spot on my buff unavoidable? How do I avoid foggy goggles? I’m sure I’ll have it all fine-tuned by the time reservations arise, and/or Aspen turns purple. Hard telling which will happen first.
Sorry about the sarcasm. I’m now fluent.
Some of you may think I’m nuts. Why bother? This is an off year for an epic 100-day ski season. While that may be true, I’m just thinking about my sanity. Anxiety loves a routine! I’m not gunning for 100, but as we all know winter is lengthy and skiing is pretty darn fun. So, if I can figure out how to take a break from sitting at a desk then I’m going to do it. And if I can set up some sort of weekly routine by which to gauge what day of the week it actually is, then I’ll do that, too.
We’re skiing now, but life may stop on a dime at any moment and our downhill may suddenly become an upward slog. I’m prepared for that, but would like to make the most of my glorious ski pass while I can.
I miss socializing. I miss people. I miss the days where I didn’t hear arguments over whether or not to mask up. We all do. We aren’t exactly waiting in a bread line, but the general outlook amongst us could be better. To put it simply this pandemic sucks, and I’m trying to figure out how to break up the monotony of pandemic life and get some good, clean rips of joy where I can.
Sure, the line at the base of Ajax is akin to a TSA security checkpoint, but from what I’ve experienced so far, it moves relatively quickly. Once you’re up top, laps on Chair 3 seem to be quicker than ever. Thanks to whomever greased the bull wheel on Ajax Express, I’m getting in a decent amount of skiing prior to 9:30 a.m.
Skiing during the work week, and henceforth, schlepping the required gear, is a real labor of love. It’s good for the soul, but carrying a gear bag, skis, poles and boots always seems to take a bite out of my zest for said ski, particularly at the end of the day, hours after skiing. Sometimes I think, “Meh, why bother?” I could do Pilates or yoga or nothing instead. But, while I love those outlets, I didn’t move here to do Pilates. Life is short. Skiing prior to your work day or finding a break to squeeze it in is a rare and precious treat, so really, why wouldn’t you?
Do what feels right, and as one of my favorite pair of socks states, “Carpe the f#$% out of this diem!” Ski like today could be your last. Because it could. My gut tells me reservations are nipping at our heels and after that purple rain is sure to fall.
Beth is coming to terms with having permanent helmet/ski buff hair. She can be reached at bethabrandon@hotmail.com