First crab apple blossoms, then chokecherry cones, now lilac bushes and out-of-state places. For one brief week or so, Aspen felt like a small town in the Rockies, and we all emerged from hibernation to do our favorite outdoor activities at once. Make no mistake, though, summer has cometh and masks hath droppeth.
Prior to the holiday weekend, I came across local columnist Paul E. Anna’s words of wisdom, to “be nice.” I thought of this several times over my Memorial Day Weekend. And with all the optimism and earnestness of a resort town local on Memorial Day, I was nice. Honestly, what do we have to be snarky about? It’s not even July. Busy? Sure. Grounds for snark, not really. Overall, I could call myself mostly ready for the season at hand.
My husband and I went to dinner (shocking!) on a Thursday around 6 p.m. because we’re over 40 and understand our limits. Avoiding crowds, quickly nabbing an open table and being served food prepared by someone else were our short, but lofty, goals. We’re naive, though, and apparently haven’t been out in town since 2009, because prepared food was the only possible outcome on that short wish list.
Restaurant row sidewalk seating had no vacancy whatsoever. Hopkins between Mill and Monarch was busy and I hardly recognized a soul, which is par for the course in Aspen these days. Spotting fellow, working locals is akin to spotting a lynx or even a unicorn. A rare and precious breed, soon to be extinct in these parts, but I digress.
When we finally found an open seat, we were excited to enjoy one of our favorite bar menus only to find that it no longer existed. We split a salad and a large sparkling water, each ordered our favorite appetizer, shared dessert and exited $120 lighter. I guess that’s a night out on a budget in Aspen. I felt cheap, but that’s expensive considering we didn’t have any alcohol.
Happy hour in the park was “2020 quarantine chic,” but I’m bringing it back with a vengeance for summer 2021. Sorry, local restaurants. I love you and truly hope you knock it out of the park this summer, but in the meantime, I’ll be exploring our wonderful parks system.
Parks are where you will find working locals gathering with friends from now on because I can’t float Benjamins every time I leave the house. BYOB and snacks, prepare for the weather and enjoy! Gone are the days where someone serves you an appetizer, let alone a main course. Pre-planned “park appetizers” are now a thing, which is fine except when you don’t have time to be Martha Stewart.
No, I didn’t just fall off the turnip truck. November actually marks my 20th anniversary here. Aspen is expensive. This much I know. Not too long ago that same meal included a glass of wine with a heavy splash, if not two. I get it. Prices went up. There’s a trend happening, and it’s not stopping any time soon, by the way. When the daily supplies a business uses double in cost, you have to adjust pricing somewhere. That’s business. Prices increased at my job, too, but damn, Aspen! You’ve got me scratching my head wondering if 20 years as a working-class local is a feat, or simply an expiration date.
Then I went outside.
Outside saves me every single time. Independence Pass opened so I skinned a backcountry peak. Then I lost a ski roughly 15 minutes from the top. A kind and generous man named Bruce fitted me with his crampons before I could even get upset. I didn’t cry, as the views and the place were so spectacular that walking down a steep pitch toward my lone ski simply became the alternate route. Then I rode my bike on Buttermilk and through the Hunter Creek Valley and saw plentiful wildflowers and fell in love with my bike again. Ah. Much better.
I even ran into happy tourists, some a touch timid. All getting the lay of the land, surveying the norms and ways of those in the know (that’s us, by the way). I kept thinking, “be nice,” and see what unfolds. Each tourist interaction I had was pleasant. They were eager to check out their surroundings, which made me grateful that we start the season with Memorial Day tourists, as opposed to the Fourth of July kind.
We all just want to feel connected, especially after the past year, to each other, to the world around us, and dare I say, to ourselves. Life does move pretty fast. Yet, if we all take a minute to stop and smell the sage among the lupines, or offer a friendly smile to a visitor, then we might feel better when we get home.
Resort town is as resort town does. You have a choice to connect with your surroundings however you wish. Pandizzle has brought about so much chaos, confusion, division and hard times that it may seem impossible to put on that Disney smile and welcome the masses, but I bet if you focus on a few of the simple joys that brought you here in the first place, you’ll live to see another Labor Day. You might even be stoked that you get to live here. Just a thought. What do I know?
I know that the Fourth of July is a month away and Memorial Day tourists are sweeties. Quick, go overfeed your soul so you can withstand the impact of a summer that’s sure to be nonstop!
Good luck and Godspeed, friends. Beth can be reached at bethabrandon@hotmail.com