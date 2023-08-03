When did Aspen get so beautiful? Some would say it’s always been, and I would have to agree. The Utes knew this hundreds of years ago, then the white man came and saw an opportunity in silver mining, and after that, the ski industry and so on. Aspen’s beauty has gotten a little out of hand lately. What was once home to natural beauties kissed by sun, weather and time has now become more augmented, filled and surgically modified.
I moved here a short 22 years ago after college. I had recently done an internship in Palm Beach, Florida, at Saks Fifth Avenue where I was amazed by the tightly smooth face of an elderly white-haired woman using a walker. I can remember sitting in the breakroom at work during my first year in Aspen, sharing this story and thinking Aspen would have women just like the one I’d seen in Palm Beach. My elder coworker grew up in Aspen. She quickly came to her town’s defense and told me I’d be seeing more natural beauties here. She informed me that most people here were not into plastic surgery.
My, oh my, how things have changed.
Now of course, the land of the scantily clad surgicenter-set is still based in places like L.A. and Miami (or perhaps Dallas and Phoenix). It’s hotter there and one can traipse from the beach to lunch in the same skimpy outfit. The mountains of Colorado have always been a bit earthier. Athleticism, fitness, cool mornings and chilly nights keep most clad in slightly more sensible attire.
Enter life as we know it. Influencers are everywhere, posing and posting to and fro. Athleisure wear gained popularity pre-pandemic, then became solidified as closet staples. Must one be in shape to don athleisure? I think we all know the answer to that. Absolutely not, but it doesn’t mean they won’t stop wearing it. You can wear athleisure and have the leisure part down pat. But the “ath” is clearly optional.
Before you all think I’m about to body shame folks with an extra ounce of love here and there, think again! I’m talking about thin mints with bad posture. That’s right, even if all you did was pull on leggings and a sports bra for brunch, I would implore you to at the very least stand up straight, lest you appear as some droopy noodle (not a doodle). But a noodle with a doodle is unfortunately a lot of what I see.
I promise I won’t test your hand-eye coordination on the spot. I won’t even ask you to drop and give me 10, but if you choose to wear the outfit of a triathlete/crossfit competitor, then by God throw those shoulders back and represent! It takes balls to wear a white sports bra and spandex shorts for lunch and shopping, so own it. Present yourself to the world with confidence, maybe even a little contrapposto.
Am I old-fashioned? Square? I think fit women with a few lines on their faces and gray hairs on their heads are hot. Not that anyone asked me — and technically I’m attracted to the male of the species — but I can still appreciate it. I have a husband who’s gray and knows how to use duct tape so I’m pretty much set for life. All I’m saying is the silicone slouch farm has truly come to town and I’d like to remind you all of the benefits of mountain air, fitness and not screwing with your face so hard that it becomes unrecognizable.
I know that a little Bo-bo, aka Botox, is quite common these days. I still haven’t hopped on that bus, but I guess only time and my incredibly expressive forehead will tell. Do what you need to do, but remember that sunscreen and exercise, and if you’re so inclined, a “carefully curated” approach to beauty, is always best.
I’m pretty sure my former elder co-worker has moved away by now and shook her head in disbelief when the surge of plastic tourists took over. It’s a sign of the times and Aspen was bound to join suit. I guess it’s just too pretty here not to look good while you pose with a mountainous backdrop.
Aspen’s always full of changes and trends. Sometimes living here feels like I’ve made it to the final stage of a video game or the last round of dodgeball. Who/what will we lose or change next? I don’t think the earthy, fit mountain folk are trending quite like they used to because, well, e-bikes for one. Besides, beauty can be supplemented in all sorts of new and alarming ways nowadays.
My predilections still lean toward the natural. That’s the Aspen that wooed me and has kept me under her spell. The best things in life are free — except for my mountain bike. But with all of that fresh air and exercise it’s bound to keep me from altering my face for at least another 20 years.