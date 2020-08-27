Remember plans? Just one year ago, we were able to plan trips near and far, to visit family and friends and ruins and beaches. Planning can be tedious, but it can also be fun, if it means looking forward to a treat.
We can’t plan much these days. I’ve been doing my best to not let that overwhelm me to a standstill, so I did my Labor Day weekend a couple weeks early because I could cover the schedule.
We enjoyed 64 miles of a couple of Colorado’s most prized mountain bike rides. It even rained! We are lucky. Look at what those of us living in the hills can do and where we can go in a short amount of time.
As we embark on the change of another season, I think it’s important to have perspective. We’re coming up on six months deep in pandemic and our first fall with COVID-19. What will it look like? Do we forgo Thanksgiving this year? Are football games happening? What about eating food with friends after a big bike ride? Yeah, I figured that was out, too, but I can still ask.
We would normally be getting ready to see some rock hard athletes play volleyball for the Motherlode Classic, but alas the fun we all knew and loved has been canceled for 2020. We do get to have new kinds of fun though. Most of it is a creative runner-up, but let’s face it, we’re alive. We can be grateful for what we have. If you’ve got a job, yay! If you have time to get outside and explore, double yay! You’re living a life most would envy. Don’t forget that.
I’d normally be coming up on a visit back home. I’m not sure what to do at the moment however. A 20-hour drive for a shorter stay feels inefficient. And a flight seems risky, but at some point, we’re going to do it, right? I mean, we’re already swimming in a very nebulous version of social distancing, so I might as well just keep it rolling.
But I can’t get my mom sick. Or any member of my family for that matter. How does one do that? Since the pandemic is not cooperating with my regularly scheduled program, I’m not sure how it all works.
Life is tough right now.
Here’s some perspective. Remember two summers ago when the Lake Christine Fire broke out? So many people in our community at large were affected by that fire whether or not they were evacuated from their homes. We collectively grieved for a familiar spot of land that would be, and is, forever changed, and for the fact that a wildfire found us up at this elevation. Remember that?
Fast forward to the ever-changing and disastrous landscape of August 2020 when the Grizzly Fire broke out. It changed the landscape, the air quality, the flow of interstate traffic and evacuated its fair share of residents, along with scaring the hell out of several others in harm’s way, all while the world around us is dealing with equally cataclysmic events, like say, a pandemic, social unrest and an impending election. Someone better be taking good notes.
We’re all full cups of water and one more drop could send us into overflow at any minute. That’s just the norm now. We test our mettle daily, and good God is it exhausting.
As we endure each new season in a pandemic, it’s only human to look at what was, see what is, and feel loss. That’s normal, by the way. We saw ski season taken from us and improvised with a whole lot of uphilling. We watched the streets fill with more outdoor dining and sneeze guards go up in most businesses as we attempted to go “back to normal,” for the summer tourist season. Now it’s back to school time, and Labor Day Weekend is suddenly approaching. Will we still have leaf peepers? But of course.
It’s scary to think of Aspen without a ski season. We saw a glimpse of that last year. What we didn’t see was a ski season with all the necessary adjustments to keep lifts running and people skiing. It is going to look different, indeed.
One might say August is too soon to discuss ski season, but that’s when the sparks of stoke are ignited. Last year’s cast off ski equipment will quietly start going on sale. Ski swaps would happen, plans would be made. PLANS WOULD BE MADE. Remember plans? Those were fun. We have to roll with the punches and figure out the next slice of time day by day.
We might have a different offseason. We might have that cozy, special locals-only time where we feel connected to one another again. We might travel. We might not.
Skiing is going to happen somehow, some way. And while the adjustments may feel daunting, or even unfair to some, the fact that we could be skiing at all, is noteworthy. The sky is falling, and we’ll somehow be able to ski. How’s that for perspective?
So my friends, feel your feet. My friend and Reiki practitioner has reminded me to do that a lot lately. Every time you feel another giant wave of change that’s upsetting your apple cart, feel your feet. You’re here today and alive to take notes. What the upcoming fall/offseason may bring is anyone’s guess.