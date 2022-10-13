It’s offseason, and what better time to check in on each other? Aspen’s been up and down in this phase called “post-pandemic,” leaving many still feeling isolated from their community — which is why I love hearing and sharing stories of locals being good to one another. As it turns out, the good people of Aspen still have the same kindness and passion that drew me in 20 years ago, even if we don’t know how it’s all going to shake out.
The pandemic ravaged the economy the world over, and Aspen is no exception. Life became more expensive, exclusive and upset our small town’s already delicate balance. Locals got displaced, and since there are few gathering places left to see one another, at times it feels as though we live underground, surfacing for park gatherings, occasional nights out and, you know, work.
I went out the other night for what has become a rare social outing with friends, or a game I like to call, “Who are these people?” I didn’t see any other locals; the food portions were smaller; the prices higher; and the service was stiff and impersonal. The point was going out to see friends, though, so I accepted it for what it was. At least I knew the ladies at my table. On my walk home, I cruised through restaurant row and felt like I was in a big city, zigging left and zagging right through small groups of people. No one made eye contact and everyone appeared to be a stranger. It was kind of sad but not unexpected.
Just a few short years ago, Aspen still had its safe havens. We were taken care of, loved, treated like the local celebrities we were because we were all in it together. Now, we’ve got a corporate pour at the bar and strangers a plenty. Such is life in present-day Aspen, Colorado.
The place I moved to years ago had eager outdoor enthusiasts, environmentalists, trustfunders and those who held a minimum of three jobs — and there was harmony in all of that. There was a code of conduct, a way of living that was uniquely “Aspen.” Every so often, I get a big whiff of that Aspen and think, “Did you smell that? We’re still here!”
A good friend of mine is a teacher with the Aspen School District. Teachers get the hustle award for enduring incredibly challenging work conditions over the past couple of years, in my opinion: Quick, work from home! Teach curriculum in a completely different way and get positive results! No one said it was easy, and many teachers have stayed the course and rolled with the punches. My pal recently decided to purchase an e-bike since it makes the commute out past the roundabout exponentially easier and faster.
She’d heard about a fleet of e-bikes for sale and went by to check it out in person. A couple of the guys who ran the shop were also fathers of kids at the school. In a show of appreciation, they gave her a little extra love on the purchase price. A mutually beneficial, harmonious exchange of neighbors, locals, humans. Thank you. That has been the Aspen way in my experience, and it made me happy to know that it still exists.
We’re “in process,” and I’m eager to see how it’s all going to shake out — inflation, high cost of rents, mortgage rates, housing prices, transplants, etc. Where will it settle? How? At the end, will we still be taking care of each other when we fall and celebrating when we win? Time will tell.
It’s a good thing I’m fascinated by it all. After all, I’ve got front-row seats and a microphone for commentary. Ask an old-timer how much has changed, and they’ll tell you it’s far more than I’ve seen in my short 20-year stint, I’m sure. Though I often wonder if the change is different this time.
Then I see locals. I see familiar faces. I hear feel-good stories that have and still do exist in these parts, the magical ones where someone found the right place to live, the right job for longevity, or got the deal he/she/they needed at the exact right time. And it gives me a little bit of hope that makes me want to run out and pay some goodness forward.
On that same walk home where I dodged strangers on the sidewalk, I stopped by a gallery to say hi to an old friend. He’s Italian and always has something funny to say. He’s also been here longer than me. I told him about my dining experience and shared that I was quite chilly from sitting outside past sundown. Having spent years in that industry, he simply shrugged it off, “You got smaller portions and paid more. At least your nipples got hard. Sounds like a night out in Aspen.” I had to laugh out loud. Yes, indeed, my friend. And just like that, I checked in with an old pal and got another whiff of that Aspen scent.
Smells about right.
Beth is catching whiffs a bit more often these days. She can be reached at bethabrandon@hotmail.com.