It’s hard to believe that ski season is two short weeks away. What?
You heard me. I think we’re all still trying to wrap our heads around quadrupled rents, worker shortages and Aspen police in Teslas, but alas it’s true. Thanksgiving and skiing go hand in hand in this ski town, no matter how much snow has fallen from the sky and how many shrubs and wood piles may poke through said snow. With any luck, we’ll get a good dusting and some “stoke” to go along with it.
This time of year is tough by most accounts. The days get shorter and darker. Offseason has slipped through our hands, even quicker it seems, and Aspen is losing its community haunts faster than a billionaire can earn interest waiting in line at any one of our short-staffed businesses. Eek! I personally considered bedtime at 5 p.m. this past Sunday with the end of Daylight Savings Time. No joke. The cumulative effects of all of each of these circumstances are being felt widely at the moment. So remember, you are not alone.
It’s high time we move past all that as we need to be rosy-cheeked and ready to shred gnar for ski season 2021-22, or at least have some cute new winter boots to toddle around town, right? I distinctly remember a microwave-clad couple walking through town last Thanksgiving that shocked my system. Is this real? Then they became a mainstay. It’s anyone’s guess what ridiculous ski trend, for those who don’t actually ski, will pop up this year. I’m sitting on the edge of my seat.
I hardly feel ready though. Wasn’t it just summer? Can’t we all have a little more time with our good buddy, the offseason? An extension, if you will? I haven’t said and done all of the things that I’d like to do with the offseason. I can honestly say that I haven’t run into 10-plus local residents at the City Market produce section yet. I realize asking for that amount of locals at the grocery store may be a stretch, but it is tradition. I just want to know that I can do nothing, comfortably dress like a dirtbag and not be affronted by Gucci/Dior-clad tourists visiting Aspen in early November. Seriously, can’t they just give us two weeks bling-free? Gah!
The end of Daylight Savings Time will never cease to amaze me. What a time-honored tradition that is. “Take this to the mailbox across the street before the mailman comes. Wait! You’ll need a flashlight!” How can anyone be expected to feel OK about needing a flashlight at 5 p.m.? It only adds to the general sense of loss associated with the transition of fall to winter in Aspen.
The Annual Ski Swap is a great precursor to ski stoke. Sadly, I was out of town during this year’s swap. Buying affordable fleece-liner gloves and picking up new gear would get anyone excited, right? Sometimes I even dip my toe into the Nordic world, and the swap is a great place to find gear for all levels. I must admit I still have bikes on the brain. And with the great bike shortage happening, I may just be snagging a new bike only to let it sit all winter.
I spent the weekend biking in Fruita under sunny skies in 65-degree weather. It was splendid. Now that I’m back to our gilded ski town for the winter it dawned on me that I should start to dig out ski gear. It’s akin to prepping your car for the winter. You have to set yourself up for success, even if you’re forced to do so.
Now powder skis! Daily drivers! On backcountry skis! Now boots! Don’t forget hats, gloves and mittens since they’re always in cahoots. Ski conditioning you say? Meh, who needs it? The only way to get ski ready is to go out and feel it.
My body is in fairly decent shape. I logged some great bike rides this summer and fall. It’s not the same as skiing, but I haven’t been completely devoid of activity either. As a good friend would say, “Ski every day, so you can ski every day.” Keeping our bodies strong and healthy (should) be part and parcel to living in a ski town. You have to pay to play in more ways than one. Just when you think you can treat your body like it was 25 years young, you fall off your bike pre-ski season and realize that you don’t have quite the same bounce you used to.
Make that falling — or eating half of a large pizza. Four days in Fruita may include lots of biking, but that doesn’t mean one can eat like a seventh-grader anymore. Sheesh. If my pants could talk! Hopefully, my bike legs will make an easy transition to ski legs. I’m about to find out.
I think we’ve got a few more 50-degree days in the forecast, which isn’t great for snowmaking, but as we know that can change at a moment’s notice. Pray for snow! As I write this, there’s fresh snow on the ground with more in the forecast.
Outside Online recently posted Heather Hansman’s excerpt from her new book “Powder Days” and it’s definitely worth the read. You’ll get a deep slice of how ski-town life has changed, particularly in Aspen. Living in Aspen gets “grind-ier” by the minute for the working class, that much is true. So, I’m going to continue to get, while the gettin’s good, and that includes a ski season that starts in November.
