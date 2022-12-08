Are your legs still tired from Tuesday? One powder day a week seems like a great way to start the ski season! The early snowfall isn’t record-breaking, but it has provided a great base and lovely early season conditions, making for a Snow-vember to remember.
With the first of the holidays behind us we’re left with a nice quiet week or two to practice self-care, ski with friends and attempt to decorate our lives with Christmas cheer before heading into the pain cave. Aspen loves the pain cave.
Where is the pain cave you ask? It doesn’t have an exact location. It’s a state of mind in which one can’t go on, but then pushes through, painfully so, often exceeding his or her goals and thus feeling like the king or queen of the mountain.
The pain cave could be found early for uphillers this season. We got early snow prompting the spunkiest of uphillers to ask how coverage was on Tiehack after just one storm. They’ve either been bootpacking or skinning Highlands and Ajax in earnest ever since. How else would you be ready for the Summit for Life?
This year John Gaston took top honors in the event, zipping up Ajax in just under 41 minutes, with Kristin Layne crushing the women’s scene in just over 53 minutes. And yes, you read that correctly. I think they’ve both surpassed many a pain cave, upping the ante each time. Not to brag, but I think I can walk from my house in ski boots, load the gondola (with no wind) and ski top to bottom, then be back home in around 45 minutes, give or take. We all do it a little differently here, folks.
If you knew you only had to endure two minutes of agony to get to the next level and achieve a feeling of satisfaction you’d probably do it, right? What a bunch of nut jobs! I guess it takes one to know one.
Some of you may be thinking, “Beth, I’m not a competitive athlete, this doesn’t apply to me.” Au contraire! You probably put yourself through the pain cave at work, you masochist, or at the very least count your ski days and secretly compare them to your friends.
We’ve all been there in some form or another, but Aspen carries its pain cave out of the athletic endeavor and into work. Particularly, in the service industry in high season. If you can make it through X amount of weeks multiplying that times Y amount of hours you will equal two plus weeks of sunshine in the Philippines/Bali/Mexico, etc.
We enjoy a good flogging whether it’s going uphill or long distance until your feet hurt and your muscles ache. At the end you’ve either got a summit and a beer or a fistful of dollars and a beer. The choice is yours.
The Christmas reward has always been the biggest take, so when asked, “Do you want to work a few more hours?” The answer is almost inevitably, “Yes!” I think I’ve reached the age in my Aspen tenure where my answer is a firm, “Sure.”
I don’t think I’m doing any side hustle this year, which isn’t a first, but it does make me excited to go home and enjoy some sort of holiday cave at the very least.
We are collectively gearing up to enter the pain cave in the next two weeks. Get your work holiday parties in now. Load up on your favorite supplements, vitamin C, THC and wine. Get a booster if you feel so inclined. Make shopping lists and freeze what you can. This place is going to look a lot different two weeks from today. You’ll be buzzing by then, both from the holiday sweets and the palpable energy of knowing that it’s here. In three weeks, you’ll remember the pain cave and think, I can push through. And a month from now you’ll feel like you’ve earned a stripe or two and deserve a nice long nap. It’s not an exact science, but you get the gist.
The anticipation of each holiday season always intrigues me. What will it look like? How eccentric and over the top will this year’s crowd be? Remember to wear a little sparkle, flash that smile often and space your take-out orders accordingly, but also eat a piece of fruit every now and then. You’ve gotta push through to see 2023.
And the timing couldn’t be more perfect since we all seem to hemorrhage money in the months of November and December. It’s not just Christmas presents that take it out of you either. End-of-year donations, Carl’s Wine Sale, Ski Swap, Pro deals/Friends & Family, 40% off codes, Black Friday, Cyber Monday, surprise root canals, ill-timed home repairs and of course, the unforeseen car breakdown. These all make the work pain cave a place to push past and arrive balanced and even bountiful in one’s bank account. You can do it!
No matter the pain cave you’re preparing to surpass, don’t forget to take care of yourself and each other. We’re all we’ve got. The other day I was walking my dog along a snowy riverside trail. I walked and enjoyed seeing the snow dams formed on the river and then stopped and looked right at the hillside. Written in the snow were the words, “You are loved,” and I don’t know if that has anything to do with the pain cave, but it felt really, really nice. It was comforting and rather timely in this weird pre-panic calm.
Now go get your personal best!
Beth is slowing down in order to gear up. She can be reached at bethabrandon@hotmail.com.