Turns out, you can leave Aspen for a couple weeks and miss out on quite a bit, even in the offseason. Of course, there’s always construction and road maintenance this time of year, but I actually couldn’t figure out how to get to City Market from my house on foot the other day.
The sidewalk hop was a real snag. Did you want to go straight, then left? Nope. Sorry, no can do. Try left, right, straight, then left to reach your final destination. Hope you weren’t in a hurry!
I thought I was done navigating. For the past two weeks, I’ve been glued to the navigation on my phone or to a Rick Steves guidebook before going anywhere, and even during said adventures. Isn’t home supposed to be the easy, get-to-the-grocery-store-in-your-sleep place? Oh, but home in Aspen is anything but ordinary.
Traveling is good for the soul. It gives us perspective, which is especially important in a small town like Aspen, which tends to get a tad stuffy and claustrophobic over the winter months. Aspen’s season of “off” is approaching its end, however, sad as that may be.
I traveled to Paris, then Lisboa (Lisbon) and Salema, Portugal. It was a wild ride from start to finish. If there was a delay, missed connection or opportunity for lost luggage, we found it. And that, my friends, is part and parcel to traveling.
We planned this trip over two years ago in the “before” times. Back when our last trip to Europe was just four years prior and the idea of be-bopping through the EU on a smaller regional air carrier seemed footloose and fancy free after nabbing a super cheap flight from Denver to Paris. Traveling to faraway places is romantic and exciting. Often the reality is exhausting and even a tad stressful.
And let’s not forget about expectations. Eating a crepe at the base of the Eiffel Tower is a beautiful picture indeed. Not pictured were the two hours of walking while navigating through a big foreign city and bickering over what ideal French food to try to eat next. I’m not saying I had a bad time, but an all-inclusive beach vacation this was not.
Did you know that a baby can scream for nine hours? Neither did I! I figured the baby would’ve worn itself out by at least the fifth hour. Au contraire. I don’t feel like six years ago was that long, or that I’ve aged that much, but my sleep never recovered after the screaming bebe. Sleeping upright on a tin can hurtling through space and time simply isn’t ideal for anyone, but I’m sad to report that it gets worse with age. Also, Europeans apparently don’t believe in top sheets and I sweat myself awake most nights, which was odd, because: air conditioning. These are unromantic facts that affect travelers, even if their Instagram stories are on point.
After two days of walking all over Paris, we arrived in Portugal, late and without a bag: the important one that held all of my belongings, as well as both my socks and underwear along with my husband’s. Doh! I felt both tired and defeated. That didn’t make for a good picture though, so I scrapped it and went for an impromptu shop at Zara instead.
Our trip was great, but I forgot what two countries overseas entails. Decisions, decisions. You almost need a vacation from your vacation, but I wouldn’t change it for anything. Well, maybe the lost luggage part.
You get to leave Aspen. Not only is Aspen a beautiful place to call home and visit, but it’s a bubble that should be popped as often as possible. It gets to be tight and insular; to be able to check in with the rest of the world is refreshing and necessary, even if you lose all your socks and underwear in the process.
We found out that Portugal is not unlike Aspen. Home prices are increasing. Inventory is low. And people were nabbing their would-be homes before they went on the market, just like here. Aspen’s not special in that regard at all — it just adds more zeros to the price.
I felt like I got to experience history. Our “mighty” country is a child by comparison to the history in Europe. I got put in my place, worked over a bit by the travel gods and now have these vivid, colorful memories of 10th century castles, narrow, twisted medieval streets of the Alfama in Lisbon and a twinkling Eiffel Tower at night. I may need to catch up on sleep, but boy was it worth it.
We townsfolk find ourselves frustrated and rerouted in new mazes throughout our construction zone home. It doesn’t feel great, but at least we have each other in a relatively safe and extraordinarily beautiful place to call home.
Summer season is lurking around the corner and is sure to be full of irritants. Take stock of all the good stuff and come back to that when the going gets tough. Instead of summer vegetables, I’m currently canning all the offseason good times so that I can crack one open mid-July and let the good times roll.
Beth is grateful for it all and happy to be back. She can be reached at bethabrandon@hotmail.com.