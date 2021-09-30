If you thought Aspen’s summers went by quickly, wait until you see its fall!
While technically only a week past the autumnal equinox, fall feels like it’s moving at a rapid clip, the crown jewels of fall anyway. Those amazing fall colors might be on their way out by the time this goes to print. I’m not trying to be Debbie Downer, but if you haven’t spent time outside recently, your heart and soul are missing out on a thrill ride that’s sure to keep your insides bursting with joy, at least for your lunch hour.
Between walking to work, biking for fun and scrolling through social media, it’s hard to miss the fall vibes. Social media makes me crazy most of the time, but I think seeing people geek out on fall colors is one of the more pure posts a person can make. Have fall colors blown your mind to the point of wanting to share them with every person you know, near and far, on the web and then some? Yes! Let’s do this!
I fear some Aspen newbies may think the tree was named after this rad little mountain town. But, if there were ever any doubt as to how our town got its name, the current display of fall colors has cleared any debate. Aspens in Aspen have been going off, from the windows to the wall. It’s hard to tell if we’ve peaked. I would say, yes, based on the yellow brilliance, and the fact that many stands of aspen trees have already lost their famed yellow leaves. Then again, I’m seeing entire groves hold steadfast in Last Chance Green. The large number of deep orange matchsticks and equally colorful spills of scrub oak on the surrounding hillsides are almost rainbow-like and will leave you tripping on earth’s natural wonders.
I rode my mountain bike on Sunnyside Trail on Sunday. It’s long, some might even call it arduous, technical in spots and downright scary in others; but ultimately it’s worth the price of admission, and then some. Despite my love of biking, I seem to only make it to Sunnyside once a year. Maybe it’s the terrifying, jagged, red rock portion of the downhill, known in some circles as “Satan’s Crotch,” that sticks in my head like a nightmare I don’t look forward to reliving. I only walk this section, which begins with an abrupt right-hand turn into a red rocky step, and immediately dismount my bicycle. Sure there is a line, but it requires solid stones. The consequences could be fatal if you make the slightest error.
I am, however, beginning to change my tune after the golden aspen trees won my heart, mind and spirit over once again. There’s a section just a ways past Four Corners and a rolling traverse through pine forest that’s nearly entirely weaved between aspen forest. It’s a tough place to rubberneck, so it’s crucial that one come to a complete stop before looking at the nearby surroundings. Once stopped, taking it all in is a touch overwhelming. Am I here? Did I lick a toad? Is this happening to me? The single-track cuts the side of a hill entirely engulfed in aspen trees and while a “no-fall zone,” it’s so spectacular you might let that steep drop-off part slide in the name of fall colors.
My husband came upon a rider in front of us, who stopped but couldn’t come unclipped from her pedals and fell while taking it all in. After making sure she was OK, we forged ahead. Then, not 10 minutes later, I stopped and pulled the same exact maneuver, falling into the hillside.
We ran into four other pairs of riders that were on the same Sunnyside mission. People of the fall were we, with one-track minds seeking all things golden and leafy. Aspen should feel quite full of itself right now (like it isn’t every day), but still. The leaves are putting on a show and those in attendance won’t soon forget!
Once you catch the fever for leaf-peeping and color-creeping, you can’t be stopped. I find myself checking the weather forecast incessantly. What will the rain do to the leaves? Fall leaves don’t normally fare well after rain. The recent forecast has had me bugging out, so I’ve gone on many micro-walks throughout the day so I wouldn’t miss an orange or half-yellow stand of aspens.
Turns out that despite looking absolutely ravishing next to bluebird skies, fall colors perform well against gloomy gray skies, too! Hopefully we’re able to squeak out another week of jaw-dropping natural highs.
Remember when we all thought the most recent batch of transplants would never survive the offseasons? Well, we didn’t account for them having jets, so they did just fine and are still here. They’re still here, becoming “local” and simultaneously having their minds blown over fall colors, and now we all have something in common. Imagine that. Our undying love for all things aspen leaves and a colorful seasonal display can really make your heart explode with joy. Yeah, fall! It’s that good.
And when the last leaf falls and all we have is a colorful forest floor, we still have pumpkins and plaid.
Beth hopes you’re taking it all in. She can be reached at bethabrandon@hotmail.com.