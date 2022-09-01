Welcome to Aspen’s unofficial fourth month of summer. September is upon us and that is cause for celebration. We have turned the page. School is in session. The busiest, most stressful days of the season are behind us and a chill cooldown is about to take hold.
In just 21 days we will be enjoying the autumnal equinox. Until then, it’s still summer. After a season with lots of work, a fair amount of play and intermittent COVID-19 takedowns among various friends, I finally made it to Crested Butte. For me, it’s a summer must. I missed the wildflowers and it was too early for any fall foliage, but it was just right.
No summer would be complete without swapping my fair mountain town for another. I want to ride bikes, enjoy the scenery and ponder what a life lived in Crested Butte, or a similarly rad mountain town, looks like. I have to admit, this time-honored tradition really does it for me. Obviously, I’ve never made good on any of these fantasies, and I come back to the valley, like a boomerang, every single time.
Some call it a curse, but living in the Roaring Fork Valley really gets into your bloodstream and you never want to leave, even if it makes you angry from time to time. At least your anger will pass while you huff and stomp in this corner of the world. Maybe it’s the drive over the river, through the woods and even further over them thar hills that does it for me? Driving through the mountains gives my mind a place to stretch out and wander as opposed to what can feel like a pretty small and routine existence some days.
Some women want Prada. I want my bike, pizza and campfire. That’s my jam. Also, if I die, you can bury me in pizza. Actually, I want to be cremated, so burn me in a pizza oven, OK? At one point I wasn’t sure a bike road trip was in the cards for me this summer. While everyone seems to have had COVID, I was a little late to the party. And despite knowing full well what its ramifications were, I was still surprised by the way it took the wind out of my summer sails.
I sat out more bike rides than I wanted to and the riding I like to do in Crested Butte requires strength and stamina. We left town for a quick 48 hours in the hope of riding both of our favorite trails, but each requires lengthy road climbs that make for last-minute improvising, if need be. Basically, I knew where I could bail out or shuttle if necessary.
I guess all of that rest did me some good because I rode No. 401 Trail with relative ease. It was a blast and while Crested Butte is typically a very wet place, the conditions were prime. We parked at my first “bailout” option and I happily kept riding beyond it. It was simply too good not to continue. I ate my weight in pizza at Secret Stash and even walked Elk Avenue just to go from one end to the other. I didn’t even take my husband up on the shuttle for Doctor Park on Day 2. I just kept riding, and my body happily obliged.
I don’t actually know what people in Crested Butte do for nightlife or eat aside from pizza, but that’s OK. I’m pretty sure they ride their bikes from home or town however, and that is a whole lot of extra road mileage that I’ve decided I would rather pass on.
Aspen’s got issues, lots of them. But if I move to Crested Butte, I’d have fewer trees to sit under in town and the same influx of new residents with nowhere to house the working people, which sounds all too familiar. Fewer trees, colder temps and long road rides before hitting single track? Nah. I’ll stick with my own familiar brand of mountain town issues since I’ve locked in my housing and I rather enjoy the view in these parts. Plus there’s September!
The next month will involve more service if you’re in the service industry. But it also will include a slower cadence and gentler feel. Ahh, doesn’t that sound nice? We all need that.
Sure, routine and tradition can feel binding and restrictive. But it also feels like a welcome hug and the best decision you ever made. Going there will always give you new and different ways to appreciate here, wherever that might be.
So as we enter one of the local’s favorite months we can take stock in our summer. How did you do? Twenty-one days left to sneak in any favorites or take a second lap. I am excited to experience fall colors, warm days and cool nights. And as for mountain biking, I feel as though the next month or two are some of my favorites.
Enjoy this bonus summer track like the end of a good album.
Beth is welcoming September with open arms. She can be reached at bethabrandon@hotmail.com.