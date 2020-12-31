It’s well established that the year 2020 has been about as bad as it gets. Coronavirus, quarantine, shutdowns, political fighting, raging racial injustice, uncontrollable wildfires, drought, a lack of presidential leadership, conspiracies and of course economic strife. Forgive me if I forgot anything. This year has given me a few more gray hairs and wrinkles, a few jokes and a rousing new interest in cynicism.
Having the opportunity to write my column for a third time this month and on the last day of the year would otherwise be a lucky blessing of sorts. Then why does it feel painful? Maybe for one brief moment, we can feel connected with one another again, even if it’s under duress. Misery does love company, but writing about New Year’s resolutions just doesn’t feel right.
Remember when this all started? When we were told that we might have to stay inside until May. Ha! The icing on that move was keeping us inside until winter 2020 and then cutting the gas lines to all of Aspen. No heat, no hot water, no hot food served for takeout. No nada.
Our local economy has been ravaged. Working Aspenites are tired. Tired of getting ready for work only to be sent home. Tired of keeping a sunny demeanor for guests. Tired of the unknown. Sure, some of the wealthiest people in the world are also some of the nicest and most generous, but doing the heavy lifting gets old any way you slice it.
I manage a local dispensary and have worked through the entire pandemic. I’m not saving lives, but I do hear what’s on people’s minds and have become a sponge to the myriad emotions in my proximity. I can’t help it. People are running out of money and patience. Nothing feels like the right choice anymore and that’s a tough pill to swallow.
I just want to go to work and deal with the normal bit of crazy that comes attached. Instead, I get to add security, mask enforcement and occupancy regulation to my list of duties, on top of attempting to keep neighbors and customers happy, which is near impossible in a truly epic year of defeat. At the end of many days I end up feeling mean and crusty and I hate that. I’m not alone, since all of our jobs changed a bit his year. And at least I have a job.
Emergency alerts on the cellphone are very 2020. Remember when we never got them? That was nice. So when my phone lit up Sunday night with an emergency alert, I was uninterested.
What now? A snow squall? We’ve moved to red-minus-minus? Or perhaps Leadville’s public schools have closed? (since that’s an alert I now receive, too). I opted out. Maybe later, after I sleep, I’ll see what the emergency du jour is.
Desensitized much?
To whomever cut the gas lines during a cold front and a snowstorm on the last chance to do “normal” business during the busy season, you can suck it! We’ve had enough! Though every time anyone makes said declaration, something worse happens. Cue the locusts. Scratch that, cue Colorado having the first known case of the COVID-19 variant.
Monday was chilling. We kept our place sealed up, limiting how long the front door stayed open, donning extra layers as the day progressed. We camped inside, as so many others did. While using our stove was out, my microwave and combination toaster oven/air fryer still worked. My improvised tomato soup and grilled cheese was delish. Necessity is the mother of invention after all. Air-fryer cheese sandwich anyone?
The novelty of such pivots is wearing off, however. Yes, I had shelter and food and water, but I still felt like crying come Tuesday morning. White flag. I’m done.
So many people are quick to wish 2020 away, and I don’t disagree with them. While I’m ready for a new year, I’m reluctant to get out my party hat and celebrate since the other shoe has and will drop. The cynic in me knows that turning the calendar page to Jan. 1 is simply an exercise in turning calendar pages. Symbolic yes, but cause of great change, meh.
Just a couple days ago I was reminded of the saying “you don’t get this day back.” And while there’s a lot of days in 2020 I wouldn’t wish upon anyone, I don’t want to wish away an entire year of my life. Life’s short enough. Perhaps I can still set some intentions and have a little hope. We all can. That’s what makes us human.
Despite feeling crusty and hardened by the events of the past nine months there are still a lot of people I want to hug and commune with again someday. I hope that day comes soon. It doesn’t change feeling cold and tired today, but at least the thought has warmth to it.
Life’s tough right now and things just got tougher. I’m going to try and be nicer to myself in 2021. We all should. It might be the ripple effect we’ve all been waiting for.
Oh, and for all you local Aspen residents, yes, tourists may make our town go ’round, but never forget, you make this place look good. Stay strong.
