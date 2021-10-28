My 20-year anniversary in Aspen happens on Nov. 2, or is it Nov. 1? At any rate, 20 years has gone by remarkably fast. It’s a milestone for me, as it’s also just shy of half my life!
I don’t know if I actually believed I’d live here this long, but I certainly didn’t think it would become my home or that I’d write a column for half the years I’ve been in Aspen. I also never thought we’d still be dealing with this busted-ass pandemic that’s got everyone mad at everyone all the time, but alas, here we are.
Ferris Bueller was right, life moves pretty fast. I thought I’d have kids and maybe even a driveway at this point in my life, but that was when I thought both of those ideas were a foregone conclusion. I enjoy my fur child and not having a driveway is just part and parcel to my ski-town existence.
Twenty years ago I moved here from Indiana after college. I figured I’d give Aspen a whirl. My aunt and uncle in Carbondale put me up until I found a job and a place to live. I got both, though not at the same time. I got a receptionist job by Dec. 1 and found a short-term lease located in “this new place called Willits” by start of the new year.
I remember checking out the local papers and seeing an ad for a now-defunct real estate company. The photo was of all blonde women, perfectly coiffed and poised to sell you a million, yes, a million-dollar home. I also saw an ad for a poodle party and a half-page dog obituary, all of which were new to this Midwestern gal. I cut out all three and sent them to a friend from college, adding, “This is where I live now. Can you stand it?”
Then, out of the blue, my grandma sent me a fur coat I didn’t even know she had. She said it made her “look fat at church” and it would keep me “warm in the mountains.” There I was, fresh off the turnip truck, answering phones in the land of Champagne wishes and caviar dreams with my very own fur.
I ended up donning that fur coat and posing on a snowmobile for laughs at the base of Aspen Mountain. I asked a nearby SkiCo employee if I could sit on it for a photo. He obliged, and it became my first Christmas card out on my own. “Greetings from Aspen!” it read. And the rest is history.
I am grateful to have cut my teeth here in my 20s. I was able to dance the night away at the likes of Mecca, Club Chelsea, NXT and Lava Lounge all after dining at LaCo, Blue Maize, Double Dog and of course, L’Hosta (the spelling my iPhone autocorrect has adopted, as such). While I did not work at L’Hostaria, I feel that I put in many a “shift” at that bar with great friends. In fact, L’Hosta’s artwork and dining space is likely my No. 1 photo backdrop from the years 2005-15. Now that I’m a card-carrying recluse with an extensive loungewear collection and a couch with well-worn divots from overuse, I appreciate those times even more.
I am grateful for the laughs, the welcoming community vibes and the great food shared at 620 E. Hyman Ave. over the years. I was out of town when I first got word of L’Hostaria’s closing. I was incredibly disappointed, but unfortunately, not surprised. While most of us hate to admit it, change is the only constant in life. And Aspen seems to be going through a sea change of sorts. I’d say 25 years is a hell of a run for any business, let alone a restaurant in this town.
I’m grateful that I lived in Aspen during a time when Johnny McGuire’s was alive and well. While most wouldn’t admit it, everyone had a favorite. “Trucker” sandwich, anyone? “Antonio Fantastico” had my heart, however, and was a breakfast burrito that got me through many hangovers. After all, health food sucks!
How many small towns do you know where you can learn how to ski at a world-class ski resort, participate in amazing community theater, learn about and respect the natural world in which it’s located and still be relevant to the world at large, while keeping life on the small side? Not many, I’ll bet. I can only hope the next 20 years are as much fun, rewarding and memorable as my first. Will it be spent entirely here? Who knows?
L’Hostaria, Mezzaluna, Poppycocks, Hickory House, Campo, Cache Cache, N.Y. Pizza and Big Wrap were here when I arrived, along with countless others. It’s been nice to have a familiar eatery to call upon, but as the seas change, they bring new waves. One way or another, locals are simply going to have to carve out a space of their own.
“You don’t choose Aspen. Aspen chooses you.” A friend shared this theory with me once after someone passed it onto her. I feel pretty fortunate to have had a really spectacular ride so far, and am proud to say it came with plenty of hard work from yours truly. The development and corporatization is discouraging, but if that theory holds any truth, then maybe this place hasn’t lost all hope for its community. I don’t think we need another corporate showroom, but unfortunately, they didn’t ask me. We shall see.
Aspen residents are an eclectic group of leftovers, that much is true. And unless your employment or housing situation drastically changes, you might as well enjoy the low-hanging fruit. You’re here, right?
Thanks for choosing me, Aspen. You’re not so bad yourself.
Beth is feeling grateful. She can be reached at bethabrandon@hotmail.com.