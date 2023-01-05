What day is it? I wouldn’t know since I’ve been on the front lines of retail in a town where budgets don’t exist. The last two weeks of the year in Aspen can really chew someone up and spit them out, particularly if you find yourself working in service or hospitality. Alas, we made it across the finish line and into a new year with a clean slate, or at the very least, a tired mind and body that survived and lived to tell about it.
No amount of preparation for the Aspen holiday season will ever take away the exhaustion that it brings. There’s a little masochist in all of us though. We love our pain cave and breaking through for another personal best, even if it hurts along the way. We catch the buzz and get the job done, and dare I say, even have a little fun while doing it. Getting back on the horse day after day after day simply takes a toll. I for one am pooped. I hope to feel normal again by next week.
We’ve got services out the wazoo in Aspen. And I know we all witnessed humanity at its finest these past two weeks — yes, even if you had time off, you likely witnessed it at the grocery store or in the lift line. There were a lot of lovely visitors and a lot of Violet Beauregard’s wanting Oompa Loompas right now! And you take them all in stride but sometimes it leaves your insides a touch scrambled.
The new year is a time for many to make resolutions, but I’ve always been an intention-setting gal. Other than a light yoga practice to start my day I’m not pressuring myself to do much other than get my bearings, remember what day of the week it is and tell a few jokes this week (tonight at Here House, 7:30 p.m.). I might even add a few more goals/intentions after I let the holiday sparkle settle.
I’ve definitely lost perspective. My entire frame of reference for the past two weeks has been the walls in which I work, the people with whom I work, my husband and maaaybe a gondola car or two. That’s it. Did things happen in the outside world? I’m sure they did, I’m simply unaware. My world has been full of vegan leather, faux fur and sparkles. Someone send duct tape quick!
Even if it all goes well, and I would say it did, all the hype and planning and sparkles suddenly vanish. What now? I ran on adrenaline for two weeks and perhaps a little junk food, too. I have been on a clog that can only be answered with a cleanse. Except the clog tastes so good!
This “holidaze” that we find ourselves in can only be handled by certain means, different for everyone. Viable and popular choices of coping include, but aren’t limited to, online shopping, spa appointments, skiing hard, uphilling like a mad person or planning a big ’ol trip for the offseason. This is the only way to move beyond and away from the 800-pound holiday gorilla that knocked us out cold. Just be careful not to obsess and start to incessantly count ski days.
It’s part of the ebb and flow of life for many who live and work here. We thought we were on the grind with the holidays, but now the grind changes to the workaday routine and dealing with the cold winter and skiing in what feels like the longest month of the year: January.
That routine can feel endless, but the new year at least gives us pause to start fresh, to attempt new goals, routines and adventures — and that always feels good.
I need to get out of the tight circle I’ve enclosed myself in and you should too. Stretch. Spread your wings; become less myopic. I think I’d like to plan a mountain bike trip in another country. Peru comes to mind. Figure I should do that sooner than later, so I can do it more often than not!
If you or someone you know worked over the holidays and find yourself in the “holidaze,” cut yourself or your friend some slack. It’s going to take a minute to right the ship and that’s OK. It all happened so fast that we’re all still sorting it out. My husband fed me and put together some amazing charcuterie boards. I wore a lot of vegan leather. My feet hurt and my body ached from being on my feet all day. My Christmas tree was one of my favorites ever. And somewhere in there I skied Cone 2 and it was sick!
Your senses need time to adjust, and until they do it can be a little wonky. I’m ready to feel rested though. I’m setting goals instead of resolutions, and the only way to achieve them is to move forward.
And for those of you who had a two-week break, and are now thinking, “How will I go back to work?” Here’s how — by carrying an attitude of gratitude with you the whole day long. I’ll join you after I get some body work done!
Here’s to a great year ahead full of whatever makes your soul sing!
