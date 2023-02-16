I went up. I went down. I kind of went all over town. I found places to eat and imbibe at and enjoy myself and I did it all in Aspen, believe it or not. After all, a girl’s got to eat.
I haven’t felt particularly inspired to go out to dinner lately. While being spendy is a given in 81611, it has also felt a lot more stuffy. I’ll take in the atmosphere of Burger Night at the Elks Lodge over most places any day. But still, one has to mix it up. Thank goodness for thinking outside the box. As it turns out, getting the girls together for dinner is still a good time!
First, I went up. I finally slogged myself uphill for a delightful full moon dinner at the Cliffhouse on Buttermilk. I can’t always get out of work early, so when the last full moon dinner fell on my day off I committed to the plan and didn’t turn back.
In hindsight, maybe I wouldn’t have skied four top-to-bottoms on Ajax in the morning, followed by a swift and sunny hike to the upper deck on Smuggler in the afternoon. By the time I’d finished both I was feeling it. I couldn’t help myself though. We were experiencing long overdue sunshine. Was I supposed to just sit inside and wait until my 5 p.m. skin up the mountain? Hardly. I think my hip flexors are still paying for that choice, but I stand behind my decision.
I even had bailout options, but I don’t get to skin at night with the ladies all that often, so I stuck to it and planned for major rest the following day.
We got to the Tiehack parking lot around 5 p.m. with about 60 other people also looking to avoid the main parking lot. Moose had been active in the area so the normal uphill route was altered to give the wildlife some space. Fair enough. It’s always best to let the moose play through.
The alternate route took us lookers left of center up Javelin to gain the ridge. I’d never taken this route and felt its steepness. Since I was with two Betty goats, I persevered and hid my fatigue. Nevermind the fact that it was only the second time I’d skinned all season.
We chatted and remarked on the amazing sunset and sherbet sky. Then we neared a rather steep pitch. I interrupted my pals to comment on the “shit show” that was on full display in front of us. Uphillers were being denied their quest, slipping, sliding and falling feet downhill on the icy pitch.
Never again will I comment on another man’s shit show.
To be fair, there were a lot of people ascending Buttermilk, perhaps some first-timers, which made me think some were in over their heads. Then my friends and I started our approach. The Doctor nailed it, cruising up like an ibex. Then the Goat took a different angle traversing the hill laterally in order to gain better purchase on the rapidly chilled snowpack.
I guess once a jester, always a jester, because yours truly brought up the rear with all sorts of physical humor on display. I found my line somewhere in between theirs and then I started falling. Maybe that’s why my hips still hurt? I easily fell three to four times feeling more demoralized each time, if that’s possible. Anything for a laugh!
There were my two Betty Goats looking down in my direction, dusk playing with our vision and me thinking I might have to butt-slide down until I found somewhere flat enough to take off my skis and hike. I finally made it and just in time to turn around and watch the moon rise beyond town limits and illuminate the clear night sky.
Breathtaking!
The food wasn’t so bad either. The Cliffhouse was teeming with people and the Mongolian BBQ was ready for orders. I ordered a pho bowl even though I thought I had decided on a noodle bowl. Note to self, throw out your rough draft! I got confused and voila! It did not disappoint, however. I look forward to going back, whether it’s under the sun or the moon. Skiing down under the light of the full moon is always a special treat.
Then I went down. I haven’t walked down the stairs to Ellina since before the pandemic. Not for any other reason other than time and routine. Okay, so yes, and money too. I don’t go out to eat anywhere that often, except maybe the Elks. Anyhoo, did I mention that it’s locally owned, the pasta is homemade, the bartender was a doll and I saw multiple people I knew other than the friends I’d come with? And, it was delicious. It felt like 2017 in there! I felt welcomed and relaxed, but still got dolled up enough for a night out with the girls. No Gucci required. I can’t believe I’ve been missing this gem for so long. This time I got to be the jester cracking jokes from a cushy, corner seat at the bar, without the pain of falling downhill!
Aspen’s a unique place and living here has its challenges, particularly if you don’t have endless funds. Finances might be up, and they might be down. Either way, getting creative keeps your options interesting!
