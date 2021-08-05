Aspen’s really aggravating people these days, isn’t it? To that I would argue that a lot of people in a lot of places are aggravated, irritated and unsettled these days. So, yes, Aspen, is so “Aspen” right now and the urban exodus came here to roost, and there’s traffic and employee shortages! Calgon, take me away! Don’t we all just want to enjoy small-town life?
A lot of people living in cities didn’t want to stay in crowded spaces and found that they could work from anywhere after “WFH” became commonplace. Many urban exilers already had some stake in Aspen and the Roaring Fork Valley prior to the pandemic, so why wouldn’t heading for the hills be the next move? If I were in their shoes, I’d likely do the same thing.
Are they urban exilers or urban refugees? I think I’m sticking with exilers since its definition is “the state or a period of forced or voluntary absence from one’s country or home.” Their move was voluntary, though some may have felt forced due to circumstances. Either way, the clear mountain air is good for the soul, especially when you remember to get outside and breathe it in. Try not to forget that part.
I’m not from Aspen either, not even close. I moved here from the Midwest 20 years ago. Some might say I have no room to talk since I wasn’t born and raised here, and that’s fair. I do, however, feel like when I moved here I made a choice to become part of the community. Participating in Aspen Community Theater has a tendency to bond you hard. Add deep study of the surrounding terrain as well as reading Letters to the Editor and you’ll stay in the loop.
My point is, there are a lot of transplants here, but many picked up on the norms and ways of the town they migrated to and became the type of local who cared about their community.
Others did not.
What I see in the more recent urban exilers, even pre-pandizzy, is the lack of assimilation to a smaller way of life. If they did gyms and shopping in New York they want to do it here too. Hiking the area or river running or other forms of exercise turned exploration don’t seem to be their top priority. It’s as though Aspen is just a suburb of their city, with most of the city amenities still at their fingertips. You dig?
I’ve had enough of all the chaos and divisiveness though. Can’t we all just get along? Isn’t there some sort of connection by which we can still all be neighborly to one another?
I decided to take a different approach. Friendly is as friendly does. A couple of weeks ago I took my dog out before bed like I do every night. Our complex has a tiny patch of treasured grass where we take our dogs and end up reseeding every year. There I met a new neighbor and his dog “Sparky.” Our dogs got on well together and played, so we chatted and I found myself offering a handshake introduction to him in the process. Don’t think I’ve done that since the “before times.”
I have since backed off handshakes again. I can’t keep up.
At any rate, “Marty” is an urban exiler enjoying life on a smaller scale. I knew he wasn’t from here so I asked where he’d moved from. He was shy about it and told me he moved from across town, but that they moved here “when things got bad.” I pressed, not to be a jerk, but genuinely curious. He finally gave up his East Coast urban dwelling and I told him that we live here year round. We knew a little more about each other than when we started. He was friendly and unlike many interactions in town these days, I wasn’t left feeling worse.
He’s new to town and wants to smile and enjoy life. What’s the harm in that? I felt like I should walk around saying hello and meeting more newbies. Maybe that would help me feel better about “how town has changed.” It’s easy to get on a bandwagon and take a ride down the negative spiral of all things hate for Aspen. Urban exilers aren’t just in Aspen. They’re up and down the valley looking for open spaces and a better way of life.
Sure the price of real estate has been driven up and working locals are struggling to keep a foothold, but if we could at least find common ground and happy coexistence we could rekindle that magic that brought so many of us here, right?
I see Marty and Sparky often now on the neighborhood grass patch and even walking around the complex. I saw him with my husband the other day so he was able to put the two of us together with our dog. We were wrapping up a gathering with friends and I assured him we wouldn’t be out too late making noise. That’s when he told me, “Oh, don’t worry about noise on my account. I live across the street.” Then he walked ’ol Sparky to the neighborhood grass patch for an evening dump.
Guess there’s more “common ground” than I thought.
