What makes a good ski day for you? Deep powder? No lift lines? Blue skies? Those are the obvious frontrunners. But maybe it’s just good company, or even a solo mission. The options are plentiful, which makes us quite lucky. I’ve taken a much more relaxed approach to skiing this year. I’m not hunting for 100 days, which, honestly, has brought a little more levity to the sport. I can see each opportunity to ski as just that, an opportunity to ski.
Day 100 of the ski season is just three days away for those in the hunt for 100 straight days. Word has it, SkiCo has the 100-day pins ready and waiting this year. The color is as yet unknown, but a friend of mine who was denied last year has confirmed that he’ll actually receive his pin on the day. The balloon drop, however, is another story.
I finally left the mothership of Ajax and made my first bowl hike of the season. The conditions went from no visibility to sunshine within two hikes, which combined for a great ski day. Then this past weekend we were blessed with an unexpected 6-inch (likely more) powder day. Back to back great ski weekends more than doubled my stoke.
I would put this past Sunday in my top five ski days all season. Despite a little congestion at the lifts and gray skies, I was in good company, the snow was excellent and for the first time in a long time, I listened to music in one ear. I felt like I could ski anything and that fun was the only possible outcome. My lower back started to feel it in the fourth hour of turn. But only after four hours of skiing? That’s a long day for a local, right? I’ll take a wee bit of ache in the name of unadulterated joy on skis.
I slept well Sunday night and awoke Monday morning to a light dusting of snow with a report of 4-5 inches on the surrounding mountains. I was fatigued, but knew I’d get out for another day of turns. Little did I know, there was a snow squall on the horizon.
It’s not often that our phones let out the alarming screech of the Emergency Broadcast System, but I’m quite sure you all remember where you were when it hit. I was drinking coffee and writing when someone or something seriously dimmed the lights outside. I couldn’t help but wonder if the sudden squall might make for an epic day of turns?
Monday ski days are great because they’re typically quiet. That Monday morning never really came together though. Talk about rough conditions. The wind almost kept skiers away from Ajax entirely. It had to be a tough pill to swallow for the 100-day questers, especially if work dictated ski time. I suited up only to wait, then eventually bail. My husband, in his quest to ski them all, vowed to return. After a blustery dog walk, I put my recently doubled stoke in my back pocket for another day.
Tuesday morning had plenty of leftovers, since Ajax saw next to no one Monday. Conditions were queued up for a great ski day, but both my legs and my brain were questioning where that epic Sunday went. Some days you feel it, and some days you just don’t. There was snow in all the right places, but my mind wasn’t into it.
It’s cool. I’m not mad at myself or my skis or Ajax. Skiing is like anything else in life, you don’t know until you go. We’re fortunate enough to be able go check it out and if the weather is cold and blustery or your body is ailing or you’re just feeling like sweatpants would be a better call, then you can leave. Isn’t that just grand?
Trevor Noah recently performed at Aspen Laugh Festival and joked that, brace yourself, skiing isn’t for everyone. Shock! Horror! He’s absolutely correct. Does everyone get the opportunity to ski once a year, let alone, 100 days? Nope. Which is exactly why it’s important to stop and take stock. This snow sport isn’t for everyone, but in a ski town it is for many. And we get to see all conditions from abundance to average to skiing in the weeds.
The mountain does not care about 100-day pins, or snow squalls, or our best ski day. That’s entirely up to us. It’s full of life without us. The fact that we’ve been granted permission to groom it, ski it, and generally recreate it is one of a long list of abundant gifts Aspen has shared with us. There are some people who might not ever make that connection or feel that kind of gratitude, but that’s their loss. Maybe you can remind them next time they take phone calls in the gondola with you.
Congrats to those skiers approaching 100 days! And for the rest of you hearty skiers, I hope your next day on the hill feels just right.
Beth still hasn’t tapped into a proper après ski this season. She will take your suggestions on where to go at bethabrandon@hotmail.com