Is it spring yet? What a winter it’s been. I would love to share all of the stats with you about the collective hundreds of inches of snow we have as a base: the cumulative effects of a healthy winter of snowfall. Hip hip, hooray! Except there’s just one problem. I’m. Over. It.
You heard correctly. I’m over winter. Can we move on? At the very least could we get some sunny bluebird days in while we’re still skiing? Spring skiing is a thing and slush bumps are legit, but both of those things haven’t come into their own yet. They couldn’t possibly, since we’ve barely had any sunshine this winter.
At the outset of ski season I made a promise to myself to ski for the joy of it and not become obsessed with the hunt for a 100-day pin. I pledged to ski when it fit and joyfully walk the dog or loaf on the couch when it didn’t and I achieved that goal. And it just so happens I will still hit 100 ski days this season. Good living, if you ask me.
I realized that I could effectively “cross the finish line to 100” this Sunday if I just skied my last 10 days in a row. I realized this at about the same time I realized that not one but both of my ski boots were toast. The washers fell off the rusted bolt holding it all together and whoops! I’d skied in them anyway. Thanks to guardian angels I didn’t get hurt and thanks to Bio-Performance Orthotics I got my boots up and running so I could finish out the season without needing to break in new boots on Day 100. Day 101 is another story, but I digress.
So while I find myself obsessing just a touch to get to the finish line, I’m fine with that. Sprinting to the finish is never bad. I just wish I could count on actually changing my lenses to something a little more sun protecting as opposed to the low-light variety I’ve worn all winter long. Maybe with a little luck we’ll have some sunshine this weekend. A girl can hope!
Years ago, back in January 2008 when I was new to the columnist world, I wrote a letter to the sun, pleading for its return. How cute. Word on the street was that it had been snowing 62% of the time. Apparently I had a hard time handling the cloudy, snowy winter up to that point, at the end of January. Cry me a river tootz. Try the end of March! I know the skiing has been great, but the lack of Vitamin D has taken a toll on me.
Spring break is this week for the Aspen School District and hopefully some of you are soaking up some rays for the rest of us. I’ve found myself sun-stalking social media looking for any grains of sand, slivers of blue sky or teal blue waters I can find. Start sharing people. Some of us need something to live for!
The cold is unfair. What I wouldn’t do for 38 degrees and sunshine right now. What did spring-breakers in Aspen feel this last weekend? Single-digit temperatures. Despite that fact, it’s always fun when you gear up and get out there. The snow is truly phenomenal, but I lost that lovin’ feelin’ around day 89. Hence my impetus to race to the finish line of 100. Just bring me some slush bumps and no one gets hurt.
The end of March brings us service burnout, strong ski legs and usually some outdoor time. Two out of three ain’t bad. Though the burnout wins head and shoulders above the rest. I’ve never slept as much as I have this winter. I feel about as functional as my ski boots. Just get me to mid-April.
Maybe April will bring us some much-needed sunshine and we’ll be blessed with a couple of 40-degree days to close down each of our mountains and wear silly, scantily clad costumes. Maybe. It would certainly tide me over until our seventh month of winter concludes.
And if there’s no sun, well, it wouldn’t be the first time. Being over it doesn’t mean I dislike skiing, I’m just ready for a new chapter. Mountain biking anyone?
Beth is counting down the days to an offseason getaway. She can be reached at bethabrandon@hotmail.com.