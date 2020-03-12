The past week in Aspen has been straight up bonkers, and it doesn’t seem to be letting up, especially since a visiting Aussie has tested positive for coronavirus. Just last week, coronavirus and its related disease COVID-19 was at best a “what if” in my brain, whereas today it’s become more of a, “so how bad could it be?” No one would wish this terrible virus upon the world, myself included, but you can’t deny that recent social reactions to the virus have been entertaining to say the least.
An international pandemic is rapidly spreading its tendrils and suddenly we’re seeing everyone’s usually private neuroses in plain sight. Some of my friends are more into bomb shelter shopping than I would’ve thought, while others have actually come clean on their less-than-usual hand-washing.
News about the virus changes by the minute. If you’ve found yourself pulled toward media of any kind, let me remind you, no good will come from that. Check the CDC’s website and move on. Somehow, some way, symptoms of fever, coughing and shortness of breath made people totally flip out to the point of buying large quantities of toilet paper. Snap out of it!
I can’t even write a draft of this column without needing to update my concerns. My anxieties have grown by the day. Late last week, I actually penned the words, “I feel like a clock started ticking and we’re watching the slow and inevitable countdown until it reaches Colorado, and worse, Pitkin County.” Ha! “Slow,” isn’t that cute?
Here I thought Aspen’s dance card was full, but somehow COVID-19 wedged its way in between the Power of Four and spring break to really spice things up around here. It’s been fun speculating on sneezes in the gondola ever since. That’s where my husband had what I like to call his, “Oh-shit COVID-19 moment.” He was paired with a sneezer who wanted to befriend him and shake his hand by the end. Sorry, bro, not happening.
I spent most of last week freaking out about my trip to Paris and Portugal two whole months from now. I wasn’t worried about anyone else or even my own imminent death in the U.S. No, no, I was worried about stuffing my face with contaminated croissants and polluted port and worse yet, not being able to do either at all. F-you, pandemic! I worked hard for that vacation I haven’t gone on yet.
The neuroses continued to pour out over the weekend. Questions, hypotheticals, fantasies about a quarantine full of frozen food, Peloton and Netflix have danced through the minds of many. I had a customer in the dispensary question what he might need from us in the event of a quarantine. I had my own concerns. Should I sneak in a flu shot with my canned goods, mac and cheese and extra dog food?
I’ve got a dog and so does half of Aspen. How does one quarantine with pets? I can still go outside, right? Aspenites would never survive quarantine. You know that a sizable number of people would leave the house and “just go skin Ajax solo.”
I’ve been watching the docu-series, “Pandemic,” on Netflix. It’s a darling bedtime story that takes anxiety levels from zero to double-digits. Apparently we haven’t had a pandemic that culled the herd in about 100 years, and we’re due. Makes you feel so much better about the whole thing, right?
By the weekend I had mentally prepared myself to accept possible defeat in international spring travel. Instead, my anxious focus landed closer to home. I count cash at work and coincidentally, money is a disgusting pathogen harboring host. Apparently, the fibrous surface contains cocaine, fecal matter and various other bacteria. Add the crown of coronavirus and you have my “Oh shit COVID-19 moment.”
I routinely ran a stack of dollar bills through my cash counter the other day and felt an actual gust of wind that moved the hair around my face and smelled of dirty dollars from a vending machine. I closed my eyes and thought, “Is this how I die?” Pretty sure COVID-19 sprayed me directly in the face! Which is when I threw my hands in the air and gave up.
Add hand lotion to your next shopping list. Since we’re all washing our hands for the first time since hand sanitizer became popular, lotion is way more timely than excessive toilet paper. What a time to be alive!
We’ll see what unfolds in the weeks ahead. It’s my first pandemic, so I’m actually quite curious. If nothing else, we’ve got a social experiment to watch and observe. I mean, will one-night stands decrease? How about making out? I fear that single Aussies in Aspen may take a hit right now. And I bet Saffas and Kiwis will feel that too. I can hear them now, “But mate I’m not Aussie, I swear!”
Never have I been more thrilled to be a married homebody. I’m going to continue my regimen of downing Emergen-C, drinking lots of water and washing my hands obsessively. And of course, going full hazmat when I reenter my house.
If you’ve felt on edge for the past two weeks, it’s hasn’t been without good reason. I think it’s important to remember that a lot of people are feeling that way. And not a lot of people like to admit fears, anxieties and the like. So if someone’s been snappy, just share your Purell. It’s no surprise we’re all cracked out with dry hands right now.
Stay safe out there and remember, “Wash your hands and say your prayers because Jesus and germs are everywhere.”
Beth is preparing for the worst and hoping for the best. She can be reached at bethabrandon@hotmail.com.