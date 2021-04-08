Spring, skiing and vaccines, oh my! Is it just me or does it feel a tiny bit promising out there? I, for one, am pumped. Pandizzy is far from over, but damn does it feel good to ski corn snow in a costume under the Colorado sunshine with vaccine appointment No. 1 behind me. Add that to a long list of reasons to love living in Aspen.
Yes, it’s totally easy, and sometimes downright fun, to gather your gripes and let Aspen have it. No parking, no affordable food, housing or entertainment. While this might all be true, you cannot ski slush bumps while wearing a cocktail dress and flaming pink tights just anywhere. At the very least, you’ve got to live in or near a ski town. When Aspen makes me mad, I fantasize about other ski towns. Fine, you overpriced elitist colony, I’ll just move to Steamboat! Then I think, oh right, there are no Cone Dumps in Steamboat. Thanks for spoiling me, Aspen.
Where else can you find this lifestyle to which you’ve become accustomed? I’ve got news for you, the options are thin. Face it, when there’s granite countertops in your employee housing unit, you’re screwed. Aspen’s going to need to pay me alimony if we ever split. You simply have to suck up the fact that you can’t afford to socialize at places that involve a monetary exchange for goods and services.
Of course, now I think it’s normal to ski a five-star, world-class mountain daily, eat truffle fries and understand the difference between measly millionaires and big-time billionaires. I mean, what kind of plane are we talking about? A Cessna or a G6? What? There’s a difference. See, just look at what living in Aspen has taught me.
I learned how to ski here. That’s right, I took Beginner’s Magic Snowboarding lessons back in ’01 and eventually transitioned to two planks via many a local’s clinic, sorry, not sorry. Spring skiing can be just as much fun as a powder day and involve all the frivolity of spring fever along with it. I did not ski Aspen Highlands this past weekend. Gasp! Instead, I traded it for Easter slush bumps on Ajax. It was joyous. We had about five minutes of FOMO before embracing JOMO at the Mothership where the vibes were all I could’ve asked for, and then some, on a spring ski day.
Score one for the Silver Queen! It’s always sad to say goodbye to ski season. Though, after this very odd season filled with all the private gondola cars you could ask for and varying autumnal colors of red, orange, orange-plus, red and yellow-orange I think it’s fair to say that we’re all looking for the return of a cooler color palette. I am certainly grateful to have had backyard skiing as an option during these past pandazzling months.
Now that ski season is dying down, spring has sprung and vaccinations are on the rise the timing feels ripe for some friendly local encounters. You might question who hides behind a mask, but eventually it’ll be just like the offseason of old with some side chatter in the produce section. I’ve already had one such run-in that left my soul feeling fed, a rare and special small town treat, indeed.
By the by, I’d be remiss if I didn’t applaud the super-slick operation down at the music tent. The AVH/Pitkin County drive-thru vaccination process was a sight and experience to behold. Sure, they’ve implanted me with a tracking device, but the slick and efficient way in which they got everyone in and out would make even the most seasoned event planner a little weak in the knees. I’m only kidding about the implant, but one must clarify these days.
In all seriousness, in a few more weeks, my entire family (save for the kids) will be vaccinated and I’ll be able to see them after almost two years. That qualifies as grounds for celebration for me. Not sure how I’ll squeeze in all the visits just yet, but I think Operation Hug-Your-Parents is high on the list for many.
Spring is a time for rebirth. So if you’re feeling the flow, go with it! Feel the good springtime feels, just don’t watch “Seaspiracy” on Netflix. It’ll kill all of that joy, but I digress.
As we come to the close of a very strange ski season, we can still be grateful for plenty here in Aspen. We made it for God’s sake! The world around us is bickering all the time and it takes a lot of energy to withstand that. The negative energy pulls at you, tries to engage you and sometimes engulfs you whole. If you’re lucky you’ve got a few healthy coping mechanisms and if you’re not then it’s time to find a better outlet.
Thank God for outdoor adventures in our own backyard, which, by the way, is hardly a consolation prize. If you sit around griping, you should be sure and flip the coin and think about all of the gifts Aspen has bestowed you over the years, which is likely loads of cast-off treasures. Leftovers from the 1% are nifty, tasty and barely used or just a little bruised. And I am not above leftovers, even as a grown-ass woman who works for a living. Waste not, want not
There you have it Aspenites, go frolic in the woods and count your blessings on another successful season in the books.
Beth is feeling grateful. She can be reached at bethabrandon@hotmail.com