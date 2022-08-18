Wet hot Aspen summer of 2022, how has it been for you? The summer season is short, but it always seems to burn a little hotter. Offseason used to start after Labor Day, but those days are gone. The secret season went public, and while the biggest waves of summer tourists have come and gone, we’ve still got about six weeks left.
Summer had a great start. The weather in June was perfect. Let’s give it up for good weather! No crazy wildfires, yet, so please still be cautious. June was gorgeous and full of hope, right up until the beginning of July and then … the LIVING LAB ON COOPER STREET!
Wow, that really got everyone’s knickers in a knot didn’t it? It still does. And, I think McDonald’s fries tasted better when they were cooked in tallow, and long live the Tippler! Aspen’s got one thing down and that is outrage. The good people of Aspen have opinions and they’re going to share them whether you like it or not. That’s something I still like about our weird, once charming, little mountain town.
Do you think the powers that be at the city of Aspen were like, “Hold my beer, watch this!” when they decided to get the Living Lab going just before the Fourth of July holiday? Time will tell how the community at large adjusts to and lives with said “lab,” for however long it’s around, but you have to admit the timing was a stinker. I see it every day, to and from work, and I’m still not sure what to make of it. I just avoid biking there if possible. It’s a laboratory alright, but what we’re studying is more than just a bike lane.
By the way, now that Aspen has been sanitized of its charm and solidly gentrified into a “once upon a mountain town” place, the newcomers love a good e-bike. They’re everywhere! And let me add this disclaimer: Those who’ve ridden bikes for years are not the problem. I repeat, most local e-bikers who once biked without pedal assist and now would like to use them throughout town have bike knowledge and the wherewithal to safely navigate on said motorized vehicle. I appreciate your feedback, but as you’re well aware, rotten apples ruin the bunch.
And from what I observe, most e-bikers are an epic bunch of mealy apples. They haven’t ridden a bike in a long time and it shows. I’ve had e-bikers come at me on the sidewalk, to which I unapologetically tell them that their bicycle belongs on the street. They often wear unbuckled helmets. Hasn’t the ER seen a spike in e-bike accidents? Then there’s the pathetic parking of the bikes. Please, take up the entire sidewalk by angle parking your e-bike in front of any business you’d like to visit, especially if it’s in the Living Lab and you miss angle parking.
Just the other day while at work, a man asked me if his bike was OK parked out front. He pointed out the window to his e-bike along with several others parked at an angle on the sidewalk, thusly obstructing the walking section. I politely suggested that it would probably be better at a bike rack. Bike racks were designed to house bikes after all.
His reply, “You think it would be safer at a bike rack?” Yes, yes I do. Seeing as anyone could walk into said motorized hog and hurt themselves and potentially the bicycle, yes, a bike rack seems like a better choice. Of course I didn’t unpack all that, but this is where we are. Aspen’s Living Lab is a petri dish for all to see what’s growing.
For me, August arrived complete with COVID and I know I’m not the only one it nabbed. I made it without losing my sense of taste and smell. But, I’m back to early, if not preseason shape on my mountain bike and still get overly winded on stairs. How does that happen so quickly?
My friends who live downvalley tell me that it’s nicer down there. I think about that a lot. I missed the boat on buying anything on the downvalley free market, and have maintained my love of a small, walkable existence. I can leave my front door and be at my favorite trailheads or on the mountain to ski in minutes without the use of a car. That’s ideal in any town. But feeling the need to walk with armor and interact with a sterile, entitled city crowd doesn’t feel quite right either.
I guess I had too much time at home to think during my COVID-cation. Time alone, while not enjoying the best part of living here, will do that. While the biggest wave of the summer season has crashed and receded, there are still a few decent waves left in the set until the end of September. Keep paddling out past the break and you might just have a little more summer fun.
Being grumpy sucks. Every time I get caught in the grumps I know it’s high time I turn it around with the other “g” word: gratitude. It’ll win out every time.
It’s about time I start walking down the street so deliriously happy that people ask what I’m smoking. That’s the corner I’d like to turn. I do have a lot to be grateful for, and if I can catch the grumpies from being around that vibe, why can’t those stuck in the grumps suddenly feel an overwhelming sense of happiness and gratitude since they were stuck around that vibe? It goes both ways.
Grumpy letters to the editor, skinny tire motorcycles on sidewalks, and a continually altered landscape aren’t going anywhere. We must adapt and improvise. Accept the newbies and find your bliss, because summer season ain’t over yet!
Beth can be found panting up a hill near you. She also can be reached at bethabrandon@hotmail.com.