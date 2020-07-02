People are jobless, and/or getting crushed financially. Some are sick, physically or mentally, and losing health insurance. Not to mention, a lot of single people aren’t getting laid. And for some reason, some of the people coming to Aspen don’t think pandemic rules apply to them. It’s bad. What a time to be alive!
If you thought there was a division between tourists and locals before the pandemic, you ain’t seen nothing yet. Locals can become salty dogs in two months flat in a normal year, but 2020 is anything but normal. Why wait until August to become a salty dog when you’re well-rested and healthy enough to go ape shit in June? OK, so now it’s July, but you get my drift.
We locals are sticking together though. We recognize one another, even in face masks, sometimes because of our face masks, even if we don’t know each other. We’re doing our best to protect our community, flatten the curve and hope like hell that that also protects our economy. It’s confusing to hear that hotels are at 100% capacity, but bars are closed. We want visitors to mask up, but also want to give them free money to spend. No fingers pointed or fault given, but at the very least it raises a confused eyebrow. We may all be in this together, but we’re also figuring out the rules of engagement as we go. It’s one big social experiment. Deal.
At first, I got mad when I saw flocks of unmasked tourists. But then again, when I find myself in a quiet, people-free moment, I’ve removed my mask, too, for air or to chat with a local friend. I guess that makes me just as culpable. About two weeks ago, I walked through the core without a mask, but put it on inside businesses. Now, there’s no going back. There was a time when social-distancing worked. However, the fever-pitch masses of the Fourth of July holiday are here, just like every year before. Wearing a mask is the safest way to get down the sidewalk when there are four abreast, all staring at their phones and wondering aloud where they should get lunch.
The good news is that I hear close-mouthed hugging has been OK’d in certain circumstances, like seeing a close friend or family member you haven’t seen in a while. I haven’t done a lot of it, but I really miss hugging friends. “Close-mouthed hugging,” sounds like something a sixth-grade health teacher, or better yet, an extremist religion, might suggest in lieu of all other options. If you can imagine a room of close-mouthed huggers, you might also imagine a whole lot of tension too. Someone is going to slip.
It’s safe to say we’ve all had a blood-boiling moment of anger, or two, at the sight of an unmasked tourist. Right? After I got mad, I realized it’s in my best interest to disengage, wear a mask and keep moving. It’s not worth it to walk around pissed off all the time. I won’t make it to August if anger is my default. I’ve forgotten my mask before, too. I went to the park which is just minutes from home — deliriously tired after a gigantic bike ride — and as I got closer to the grass, I realized I’d left my mask at home. Rats! I felt OK knowing that I’d be outside with fresh air and distance on my side, but I still felt like I’d let the team down.
Who’s enforcing the mask law anyway? Has anyone gotten in trouble in downtown Aspen for being cavalier and refusing to put one on? Yeah, I didn’t think so. I’ve refused service at my shop until they put on a mask, but I think that might be as close as our community gets to enforcement.
There is one place where I feel a touch of normal Colorado summer and that is on my mountain bike. Turns out if you climb 3,500 vertical feet, you can leave behind a lot of numbskulls and aggravation. You’ll find yourself a touch winded, but alone, or with whomever you’re riding, which is sweet! The only problem is that you have to come back down eventually. Aspen is known for being a great place to hide your head in the sand. Reality is leaving its shed everywhere these days, however, and not even Neverland is immune to the muck and mire we find ourselves in as a society.
Thankfully, bike rides, hikes, river running, etc. are good for the body, mind and soul. With loads of trails, I’ve found riding a great place to hide out. It’s crazy to think that I have to climb above and away from this town to attempt to like it again. It’s all in how you deal. I can better enjoy home, when I stay off the mall on weekends or between 1-5 p.m., and ride my bike to faraway spots where I won’t run into anyone. Sad but true.
The Fourth of July holiday is this weekend. How big the COVID-19 spike will be is anyone’s guess. Is it too much to ask when rock bottom will hit so that we can start an upward journey again?
It’s not political. Your mask protects me. My mask protects you. And enough with your nose out already. It’s uncomfortable for everyone. Deal. What a time to be alive!