According to the calendar, we’ve just started offseason in Aspen. But of course, after a month-plus of pandemic quarantine, we’re not just in offseason we’re in a season that doesn’t quite know what to call itself.
Travel plans have been kiboshed and slowly reopening seems to be the next step, even though town is empty. Sure, much of Aspen has weathered the storm and side-stepped contracting the virus via staying home, social distancing, mac ’n’ cheese and Netflix. But what next? What now?
It feels like a month is plenty of time to settle into habits, though technically that task takes around 66 days, but who’s counting? Either way, I know people are just dying to stop washing their hands. I ordered hand lotion some time back in March since all of my tiny miscellaneous tubes seemed to dry up, and I just received said lotion yesterday. So much for putting that lotion in the basket.
I keep thinking of the lyric, “It’s the end of the world as we know it, and I feel fine.” The world hasn’t technically ended, nor am I technically “fine,” but the world as we knew it, isn’t going to be the same.
On hard days I wake up and think about how we’re still here in a semi-quarantined life. If there were an easy button, I might go back to the regularly scheduled programming of work, hugs, dining out, vacations and happy hour. Then, I whip myself into the present and proclaim gratitude for all that I have and think about what might be better off left behind.
Unfortunately “going back” also gives us corrupt politics (still happening), melting ice caps (frozen for the time being), pants with zippers and the like. I miss the hugs, but there are some pretty devastating things we’ve been doing to our earth and the people on it that need not be revisited.
It’s probably too utopian of me to think we could move on to something better. It’s certainly not an impossibility. Did you ever think you’d be here? Working in pajamas, Googling carrot bacon recipes, exercising via videos on your phone and wearing a mask over your face when going to the bank? Me either. But we are. So what now?
Well, now the stay-at-home ban is being lifted by the governor, that’s what. There’s a meme floating around the internet, “The curve is flattening so we can start lifting restrictions now,” is like saying, “The parachute has slowed our rate of descent so we can take it off now.” It feels premature.
Frankly, I still want the parachute. I might wear mine to work and then the store and for sure at any restaurant. I’m not saying I don’t want to return to normalcy. I just think it’s safe to say that we should proceed with extreme caution.
On a walkabout the other day we ran into friends at the Music Tent and enjoyed seeing each other so much we stood 6 feet away from one another through a cold graupel storm. I can’t wait to hug people, but I also think that I’m going to question that urge until at least June. I mean, what if there’s a tiny spec of a germ left on their coat? Or my coat? AHH!
There’s a mantra I love that goes like this: “Let come what comes, let go what goes. See what remains.”
What remains is yet to be seen. Aspen’s about to have a very uncommon summer. It’s going to be on the quiet side. All of the things we locals like to gripe about might only show up in trace amounts, or maybe, not at all. At least we have our health and the hope that it remains strong for the entire community.
Unknown is not a fun place for anyone, let alone anyone who might be experiencing anxiety or depression. And let’s be honest, even Tommy Tough Nuts is feeling a little anxious right now. The only thing you have control over right now is you. Your own thoughts, actions, reactions, words, choices and behavior. That’s what you get. Choose wisely.
Think about your pre-pandemic self and what you might like to leave back in late February/early March. Self-doubt, apologizing for nothing, guilt, reactive behavior? None of that really sounds like it helps anyone move forward. I also think that heeled shoes, pants with zippers and makeup might take a permanent back burner for me, but I guess we’ll just have to wait and see.
This week, the shop I manage had one of its biggest days since Christmas week, which is nuts. I’ve had to finalize cancellations of an amazing would-be holiday in Paris and Portugal, attended a Zoom 40th birthday sing-along/party and viewed a virtual 5 Point Film Festival from home (you can still register!). Hopefully I can wrap things up for another episode of Weekend-tine, Mud Season Edition. I too am restless, but remain cautious. That said, my husband and I are going to devise a plan to float down a river in our own boat, touching as little as possible in our wake.
Perhaps this is all a blessing in disguise. Maybe we’ll finally examine what truly motivates us all and come out better people. Or, we’ll continue in-fighting and ruining the world around us for a buck. Probably a little of both. The metamorphosis won’t be fast, but it will be interesting. We’ll certainly see what Darwin theorized all those years back in the form of natural selection.