Editor:
The brazen man we elected president in 2016 was a newcomer to politics, who has now shamelessly misled us on matters of life and death. He may also have set the record for the most partisan administration in history. Some of his most partisan followers may still be happy with that.
It’s likely that some of them are also happy with “Brazen Boebert,” the pistol-packing publicity-hound newcomer now pursuing purely partisan politics.
But what has our partisan president actually gotten done for Colorado? Beyond reducing taxes for Aspen’s millionaires and billionaires, what has he actually gotten done for our widespread congressional district?
Brazen and new may be exciting, but it doesn’t help pay the bills or build the bridges. I’ve voted for good Republicans, good Independents and good Democrats over the years. This year I’m voting for bipartisan Biden, bipartisan Diane Mitsch Bush and bipartisan John Hickenlooper.
Brazen begone. It’s time to build back better, together.
Nick Kelly
Glenwood Springs