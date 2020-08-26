It was the summer of 1977 or 1978. I remember one day walking home down Beechmont Avenue in Anderson Township. Adjacent to the putt-putt course near the corner of Nagel Road, someone had erected a basketball goal on the edge of a big box store parking lot. Current Fox Sports and Cincinnati Reds play-by-play announcer Thom Brennaman, then no more than 13 years old, was playing basketball with another boy. Thom moved to Cincinnati in 1974 when his father, Marty (whose retirement after 45 years I wrote about last year in this column) became the Cincinnati Reds radio broadcaster. He introduced me to his “best friend” from his previous home in, I believe, Virginia, who was visiting during summer break.
In case you missed it, one of last week’s big national news stories was Brennaman’s use of a homophobic slur, inadvertently broadcast on air prior to last Wednesday night’s Reds-Royals pregame show. Brennaman crossed a line no one should cross without being held to account. But did he also become the latest target of today’s “cancel culture” zealots?
Learning of this story last week brought the four-decade old memory of Thom and his friend back to me. Why? Because Thom’s best friend was black. It’s a tired meme today, a white kid and black kid shooting hoops together. But back in the 1970s on the Mason-Dixon line, overt racial tension was very real, and the tragic fact was, a black youth in a white suburban community was an infrequent sight.
No, having a black friend as a kid four decades ago doesn’t absolve one of future bigotry. But Thom and I were neighbors who frequently found ourselves in the same places, from church youth-group events to backyard parties to basketball games. I know how he was raised, and I for one refuse to believe Thom is a bigot. I watched over the years as his broadcasting career blossomed. But he and I have not communicated since high school.
Intent matters in word usage. In this case, the intent of Brennaman’s cryptic on-air sentence fragment: “…one of the f** capitals of the world...” remains publicly uncontextualized by either Brennaman or the Reds organization. This void of understanding leaves metaphorical blood in the water, and the post-modernist “cancel culture” Pharisees have pounced mercilessly.
One social media rumor holds that Brennaman was bantering with his coworkers about a scene from Mel Brooks’ satirical movie expose’ of Hollywood hypocrisy, “Blazing Saddles,” when the mic went live. The movie exposes the dark duplicity of America’s media industrial complex, whose denigration of female, gay and minority actors and celebrities plays a prominent thematic role in its plot line, and which is worse than ever today, thanks to the likes of Harvey Weinstein.
In one scene, actor Slim Pickens, symbolizing the media ruling class as a railway boss, criticizes his cowboys, symbolizing working-class actors, for dancing like “a bunch of Kansas City f*****s.” The Kansas City Royals were the Reds’ opponent last Wednesday when Brennaman’s pre-game homophobic slur hot-mic’d him toward “cancel culture” oblivion. So, the “Blazing Saddles” rumor seems credible.
Was Brennaman discussing a satirical movie from his childhood when his mic caught an out-of-context, seven-word sentence fragment? Is he taking a fall for participating coworkers who avoided getting caught on air? Whatever the full context might be, herein lies the “cancel culture” trap. Any attempt to explain the slur’s context risks sounding like a rationalization; but apologizing for something said without explaining why it was said, no matter how sincere, seems without substance. So Brennaman is damned if he does, damned if he doesn’t.
Into this vacuum from reason, media surrogates of “cancel culture” seek to cancel Brennaman entirely and impose their compliance demand upon his high-profile corporate employers to fire him. The potential irony? A well-known media voice being “culturally cancelled” and fired by the media, for casually discussing a satirical expose’ of the media’s well-documented racism and homophobia.
Brennaman’s verbal apology included a description of himself as a “man of faith,” a plea for forgiveness he repeated in his subsequent written apology. A singular, noncontextual sentence fragment that includes a homophobic utterance merits punishment for someone in his position, but does it merit Brennaman’s societal cancellation? Of course not. If it did, everyone in history except Jesus Christ would be canceled for some inappropriate past utterance. But that’s the absurd goal of our media’s “cancel culture” Pharisees who seek to enforce compliance to their ideal of secular perfection. As for Brennaman’s forgiveness plea? According to “cancel culture” orthodoxy, since intent doesn’t matter, and human imperfection is irrelevant, there can be no forgiveness. How convenient.
In the real world, however, intent and forgiveness both matter because we are all imperfect. Brennaman doesn’t deserve a pass for his diminution of minorities, and he’s not seeking one. Compare Brennaman’s circumstance to Joe Biden, another nonbigot white guy who was largely forgiven for his “you ain’t black” if you don’t vote for me over Trump exhortation to Breakfast Club podcast host Charlamagne. Biden didn’t use a slur per se, but he slurred every independent-minded black voter whether they choose to vote for him or not.
Did the Democratic Party cancel Biden for his intentionally public transgression? No, he sincerely apologized, and they nominated him for president. Brennaman deserves the same consideration for forgiveness as Biden. The alternative is the “cancel culture” trap, where intent no longer exists, and only compliance matters.
