Editor:
An update on the history of The MotherLode Volleyball Classic: The MotherLode began as a 14-team volleyball tournament and barbecue, held in Wagner Park. Wagner Park has always been the focal point of the event, showcasing the excitement of the tournament for spectators and visitors roaming around the Aspen Mall area. Its proximity to the mall has allowed for the participants to easily go to lunch at various restaurants during their breaks from competition; to more easily shop before, during and after their daily competitions and to provide mall visitors with the excitement and entertainment of those competing in Aspen’s primary downtown park.
The only time that the tourney wasn’t held in Wagner Park in its 47-year history, was when the park was being resodded and redeveloped. Both The MotherLode and Ruggerfest are exciting, and entertaining events that provide those locals and visitors with more entertainment in a city that prides itself upon having exciting events happening on its most predominant park and event center, rather than having something resembling a “construction site” for our visitors to “enjoy.”
Leon Fell
Avon