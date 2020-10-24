Editor:
Look at the potential earnings American companies have in China. It’s over four times the market: 1.44 billion people compared to 330 million for the U.S.. No wonder American businesses thrive and are cozy about maintaining the market.
The problem is money becomes commingled with national security and ideology. In other words, China is playing the long game, encouraging American technology transfer, while corporations are looking for return on investment. Ironic that the policy is driven by bribes to Democrats who traditionally have been more into big government than big business. This has muddied the waters for America. That’s why Trump has been unceasingly harassed since his golden escalator entry into politics. He can see the trend.
There’s no reason this can’t be turned around, and Donald Trump is on the right path. We can have competition if we bring big, essential services back to the U.S. to maintain economic independence. In the meantime, the U.S. has been inundated by leftist goons as radical or more so than the rightest goons. Compensation for rioting is due from their sponsors. It’s just a matter of connecting the dots to find these corporate and private sponsors of terror.
Fred Stewart
Grand Junction