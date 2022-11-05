Editor:
Yes, politics do bring out the worst of us, especially you, Paul Menter. I read your condescending account of Christine Blasey Ford’s testimony regarding Brett Kavanaugh. (“Politics brings out the worst in all of us,” Oct. 19). Paul, you have no idea what the memory of any woman has when she has been abused or raped. “Unclear”! I doubt it.
If Kavanaugh was only just in the room it still speaks volumes of his moral character. I can just imagine Ford’s horror when she heard he was being nominated for the Supreme Court. She had to come forward and tell the truth about this man. Men get drunk and feel no shame (generally speaking) and have no consequences (pregnancy). You, and men in general, have no right to dictate what women choose. “Sexual assaults are the most prevalent crimes in the U.S., yet also the most underreported.” The statistics are very disturbing. In 2019, over 652,676 women were raped, 90% are female. Do you think some of them got pregnant? Believe me, if men got pregnant, the government would be paying for abortions. It’s a disgrace that Kavanaugh is on the Supreme Court. Also, to call the judicial committee hearings “salacious”: are you referring to the Jan. 6 committee? Meaning “undue or inappropriate interest.” To criticize journalists, publishers for being slanted or sensational is only to avoid looking at the facts. Now my blood pressure is coming down.
Kendall Christianson
Glenwood Springs