Perhaps the Aspen Institute and its worldwide braintrust of elite scholars and policymakers can answer several questions about Brittney Griner in Russia:
How did Griner get past the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) with her vape?
Does the U.S. government OK carrying cannabis on transportation systems and across state lines and international jurisdictions?
How come Griner was earning more money in Russia than she could earn in our country?
Why would anyone believe Griner was absentminded enough to not realize cannabis was in the bag unless habit took over?
Would Griner have been thrown in jail and prosecuted in our country if the TSA had noticed the drug in her possession?
Emzy Veazy III
Aspen