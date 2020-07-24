Editor:
Over the course of the past month, the Buddy Program has worked hard to realign our mentoring services for youth to operate within public health guidelines. We recognize that youth and families need positive points of connection more than ever right now. Our amazing volunteer big buddies are back out and about with their little buddies, doing things like hiking, having picnics and visiting the Lost Forest at Snowmass. Our LEAD (Leadership through Exploration, Action and Discovery) group, experiential mentoring programs for teens have pivoted our traditional summer camp model to small cohort outings engaging teens in activities like biking, rock climbing and rafting.
We want to say a huge thank you and express our gratitude to our volunteers who commit their time tirelessly to empowering their little buddies in both the best of times and these challenging times; and for community partners such as the Aspen Skiing Co. which has provided opportunities for Buddy Program youth to access fun activities like the Lost Forest at no cost.
There’s so much to be grateful for in our Roaring Fork Valley community.
Brooke Bockelma
Program director, Buddy Program