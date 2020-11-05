Editor:
The Buddy Program is so pleased to honor several individuals this fall who make our program, and therefore our community, a better place. While we won’t gather this year, the tradition of the awards is more important than ever and the spirit in which they are given is alive and well.
Our Angel Award goes to Jeanne and Ned Walker. Jeanne has served as a big buddy to her little buddy since 2017 and nurtured a beautiful relationship. She did not hesitate to volunteer outside of her community, being willing to drive downvalley to see her little buddy. Ned and Jeanne have been extremely generous over the past four years, helping us obtain a key sponsorship for our events and giving generous, personal gifts.
Our Hero Award will be given to the team at Aspen Family Connections. Not only has their initiative around food distribution for the most vulnerable been an amazing show of innovation and action early in the pandemic (and still continuing today), their partnership throughout the year around emergency assistance and wrap-around support for our families has been a critical collaborative effort this year.
Finally, we would like to thank Angie Davlyn and the team at Roaring Fork School District for ensuring clear and timely communication around our key programs that rely heavily on our school partnerships for our LEAD (Leadership through Exploration, Action and Discovery) Programs. Our Golden Carabiner Award goes the Roaring Fork School District.
Lindsay Lofaro
Aspen