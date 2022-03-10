Editor:
A transplant from Southern California, I have lived in this valley for 17-plus years and raised three kids that have all graduated from Basalt schools. As a Mexican American bilingual/bi-cultural professional in this community, I have witnessed firsthand the tremendous value and growth my Latinx community has provided for the Roaring Fork Valley, yet, I still see so much room for growth and opportunity for empowering our community, especially our Latinx youth.
These days, I have found an opportunity to serve my Latinx community as a bilingual case manager for Buddy Program, a mentoring set of programs that serves youth from Aspen through Carbondale where approximately half of our participants are of Hispanic or Latinx heritage. Over the years, I have experienced the value of these programs through my own children’s participation and now as part of the case management team. In my role with the Buddy Program, I interview future “Little Buddies” (mentees) and pose the following question: “What kind of person do you want your mentor to be?” On many occasions the answer to this question has been “Someone that looks like me” or “Someone that is like me.” Unfortunately for about half of our participants, this request will not likely be fulfilled as they envision it, because even though a great number of our youth participants are Latino/a, the number of Big Buddies or adult volunteers do not reflect these numbers. The Buddy Program provides opportunities to volunteer as mentors or “Big Buddies” for our youth.
Sylvia Castorena
Carbondale