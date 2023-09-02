Editor:
On behalf of the Buddy Program and the 500 youths, families and volunteers we work with throughout the valley, we’d like to thank Tara and Ryan Davis for hosting us at their beautiful rooftop terrace above Hooker’s Fly Shop, Buddy Program’s Leadership Development board member, Shaun Hargrave, for supporting our community event and The Pullman for generously donating hors d’oeuvres!
This year marks the expansion of all four of our youth mentoring programs into the Glenwood Springs community. We were so happy to connect with many community members, school partners, business owners and potential Big Buddies.
Thanks to everyone who came to ask questions, signed up to volunteer and showed their support of our mission to empower youth through mentoring experiences to achieve their full potential.
To find out more about the Buddy Program and the many ways in which you can be involved, please visit buddyprogram.org.
Ali Welch
Aspen