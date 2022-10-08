Editor:
I, Juan Marco, am very thankful for the Buddy Program. The Buddy Program has helped me a lot through middle school. It has made a very big positive impact on me because of the many friends I have made and grown to care about. I have many very happy and enjoyable memories from the Buddy Program and participating in the LEAD Program. Those things include camping trips, meetups and just activities in general. I am also very thankful for the instructors and teachers that I have met along the way. They are wonderful people and they care about us.
Juan Marco
Aspen