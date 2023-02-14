Editor:
As the Buddy Program expands its programs and services to Glenwood Springs in 2023, we would like to invite the community to join us and learn more about our work on Friday, Feb. 24 from 5:45 to 7 p.m. for free skating for youth under 18, skate rentals for all and hot chocolate at the Glenwood Springs Recreation Center.
Can’t make it Feb. 24? Visit our website, buddyprogram.org, to learn more about volunteering as a mentor and supporting our work.
Lindsay Lofaro
Executive director, Buddy Program