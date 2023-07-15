Editor:
On behalf of our 500 youth, their families and our volunteer Big Buddies, I would like to thank the community for coming together at our various events last week to support our mission of guiding and supporting youth through mentoring experiences to achieve their full potential.
The Buddy Program is thrilled to celebrate our 50th anniversary and are so grateful to all who ran in the Boogie’s Buddy Race presented by East Coast Asset Management, Mike Connolly, Aspen, on the Fourth of July. With more than 800 participants, this annual event brought families, dogs, competitors and friends together to raise money for the Buddy Program.
We are also so grateful to everyone who donated items to the Buddy Program’s Online Auction sponsored by Delta, as well as to those who bid on them. With more than 200 items generously donated, the auction had something for everyone.
And finally, the highlight of the week and fundraising success was the annual Bash for the Buddies on Friday, July 7, sponsored by U.S. Bank, where hosts Gail and Lenny “Boogie” Weinglass were deservingly honored for their years of service and generous support. This event would not happen without the contributions from sponsors, volunteers, individual donors and board members who come together for an evening to champion our work.
To find out more about the Buddy Program please visit buddyprogram.org
Lindsay Lofaro
Aspen