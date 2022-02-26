Editor:
I’m joining former Lt. Gov. Mike Callihan, to endorse Cole Buerger to be our HD-57 state representative. Cole will provide exceptional leadership for House District 57, which now includes Garfield, Pitkin and parts of Eagle. A fifth-generation Coloradan, raised on a ranch outside of Silt, he will be a champion for Western Slope values.
Tourism, recreation, education, health care, transportation, public safety, agriculture and more — Cole has a remarkable understanding of our local industries.
Cole will be in your corner whether you are a senior looking for support, a young adult looking for your first job, an immigrant looking for an opportunity or a business professional looking for fair treatment and an infrastructure to support investment.
An effective legislator must not only have good intentions but must also possess the skills to evaluate the issues, craft legislation, listen to constituents, work with colleagues and lead through public discourse. Cole’s education in international affairs, master’s in public policy, and years of experience working with world-renowned leaders and organizations executing communications, research and advocacy efforts has prepared him to be a great leader at the Colorado Capitol on behalf of HD-57 and the citizens of Colorado.
Learn more about his vision to preserve our natural heritage, to defend our democracy, to strengthen our economy, and to rebuild our communities at cole4colorado.com.
Please participate in your county’s Democratic Party caucus. I urge you to support Cole.
Roger Wilson
Glenwood Springs