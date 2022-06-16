Editor:
I am writing to let the voters of Colorado House District 57 know what I will do in Denver should they elect me.
I will introduce legislation to incentivize inclusive zoning, boost first-time home ownership, and create reliable revenue streams for communities to add affordable housing stock.
I will work to lower costs and increase transparency in health care and to allow small businesses and individuals to join health insurance pools, while investing in more community health clinics for primary care.
I will make sure rural Colorado gets our fair share of infrastructure dollars so we can repair roads and invest in public transit, expand broadband and make our water, electric and communications infrastructure more resilient.
I will work to enshrine reproductive rights and LGBTQ+ rights in our state constitution.
I will fight to protect our water, keeping it in its home basins, and fund conservation projects while ensuring the renegotiation of the Colorado River Compact protects Western Slope interests. And I will always fight for Colorado to protect public lands and embrace renewable energy.
I will work to make it easier for small businesses to succeed, reducing regulatory burden and providing greater access to capital, and make sure we have a world-class education system that creates opportunity and a skilled workforce.
And I pledge to always show up and listen even when we disagree, to focus on solving the problems facing our district, and to get big things done in Denver.
I hope I can earn your vote in this month’s Democratic primary.
Cole Buerger
Glenwood Springs