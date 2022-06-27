Editor:
Cole Buerger is the best candidate to effectively address the urgent concerns facing our region. Investing in clean energy, exempting family farms from estate tax and deepening economic innovation hubs at district colleges are policy items that Cole, a moderate Democrat, can help see implemented. Cole is a champion for affordable housing development. Please cast your ballot today for the candidate who can bring two diverse political spectrums together for actionable policies benefiting our growing rural community. My support, and vote, are with Cole Buerger.
Kathleen Wanatowicz
Carbondale