Editor:
After co-parenting with Michael Buglione for 23 years, I witnessed how Michael places our children, their peers and the entire community as his top priority. I can say with certainty that Michael stays diligent in his responsibilities, especially those involving children in the community.
Although no longer an Aspen resident, as a longtime resident of Aspen for 30-plus years and raising three children in this beautiful town, I remain very familiar. My son and his wife also live in Aspen.
I met Michael when he was dedicated to the Aspen Police Department and then hired by Bob Braudis for the Pitkin County Sheriff’s Department. I’ve experienced Michael’s hands-on approach where he has been dedicated to not only policing, but for the betterment of the community. Michael prioritizes mental health, and he passionately makes it a priority. Michael cares about keeping Aspen a tight-knit community. Housing for the deputies is a true and needed change in our community so that deputies can be familiar faces with community members, just as Michael has always been.
On the contrary, Joe has grown farther away from the community and the needs of its people. Joe has shown, by his distraction to outside business engagements and in his attempt to work from afar, that his commitment and energy for our community has fizzled.
Pitkin County needs a sheriff who remains vigilant to the community and is completely dedicated to the demands of the job.
Vote Michael Buglione for Pitkin County sheriff by Nov. 8.
Cindy Buglione
Denver