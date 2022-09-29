Editor:
To all the people of Pitkin County, I am asking for your support of Michael Buglione to help make him our next sheriff. I have known Michael for many years and appreciate his level of leadership and professionalism in dealing with tough situations — always calm and respectful of all parties involved. Having lived in Pitkin County for the past 60-plus years I feel Michael is the right person to take over the office of sheriff. So join me in voting for Michael Buglione and let’s allow change to take shape.
You will not be disappointed.
Chris Preusch
Snowmass